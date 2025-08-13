7x NBA Champion Unconvinced LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Can Convince Him to Retire, Brings Up Tom Brady’s Divorce

As LeBron James enters his 23rd season in the NBA, one question remains on everyone’s minds. Is this the year he finally hangs it up? James has been hinting vaguely at retirement, but has shown no signs of slowing down. He still wants a 5th championship, and the Lakers look poised to make a challenge for it. LeBron’s retirement still hangs in the air, though, and recently, Robert Horry had his say on the matter.

When asked by his co-host on the Big Shot Bob Podcast whether Savannah would plant the seeds of retirement into Bron’s mind, Horry shot it down immediately. He claimed that most wives would never ask their husbands to give up on their dreams unless they were sure it was what they wanted to do.

“There ain’t a wife out there I don’t think that’s ever going to their hub saying, ‘You gotta hang it up,'” he laughed. He then brought up Tom Brady‘s divorce from supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen. “We see what happened with the guy down in Tampa Bay.”

The situation changes even more when we look at Savannah and LeBron‘s relationship. They’ve been together since high school, and he’s made it abundantly clear that her strength and independence in managing the household so efficiently have allowed him to play for so long.

Horry went on to add that after years of marriage, women know that the sport is their husband’s dream. They’ve seen how hard they’ve worked toward it, and they know how much work they put in to be the best at it. “This is what they live for, this is what they die for. And I don’t think any wife out there will say you walk away from your dream,” he said.

He then brought up an example of his own. He revealed how he had discussed retirement with his first wife, and rather than encourage him to hang it up, she wanted to make sure it was what he wanted, claiming that he’d “be bored as s*** around the house.” Horry eventually did retire due to a combination of two factors: the desire to spend time with his children and the wear and tear his body experienced over a 16-year NBA career.

As for James, well, of three kids, he’s teammates with his oldest son, Bronny. His second son, Bryce, is in his freshman year in college in Arizona. He will be eligible for the NBA draft next year should he decide to go pro. Zhuri is still 9 years old, so even if Bron plays two more years, he will still have plenty of time to spend with her. Now, his decision regarding retirement is known only to him and his wife, so we’re just going to hope he has another year or two in him.