Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Against The Knicks? NBA Christmas Day Update Ahead Of Showdown At Madison Square Garden

Credits: Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates from the bench in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA, in the midst of a league-best seven-game win streak. Suiting up for their sixth straight Christmas Day matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks will go up against the New York Knicks at the Mecca of Basketball – Madison Square Garden. With hopes to win their fourth Christmas Day game in the past six years, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to suit up. But, due to his name being featured on the team’s injury report for the past few days, fans wonder whether or not Antetokounmpo will be able to take on the floor.

The fans of the Milwaukee Bucks received great news as the team released their injury report. While Jae Crowder will be the only player to miss the contest, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been given the “probable” tag.

As Giannis played against the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks, despite being “questionable”, the two-time Most Valuable Player is likely to participate in his sixth straight Christmas Day Game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed merely one game this season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has suited up for 28 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 29 games. Not being able to play for the Greece national team during the FIBA 2023 World Cup motivated Giannis Antetokounmpo to play as many games as possible. Hence, despite being added to the team’s injury report on more than one instance, the Greek Freak has suited up for most of the fixtures.

“There’s going to be times that things gonna happen, you’re not going to feel 100 percent, but for me, I just want to play games… This offseason, I was a couch potato, ate a lot of Doritos and a lot of Lays, chips, a lot of popcorn, watched a lot of Netflix, I couldn’t move. That was the first time in my career I wasn’t able to participate for the national team,” Giannis said.

Antetokounmpo’s stats haven’t taken a hit despite the Bucks acquiring a ball-dominant player in Damian Lillard. Yes, Giannis had a relatively slow start to the season but has picked up his pace month after month.

After averaging 27.3 points and 10 rebounds in October, the seven-time All-Star recorded 30.3 points and 10.9 rebounds in November. This month, Antetokounmpo has elevated his game further. Having shifted gears, the 29-year-old has been averaging 32.4 points and 11.1 rebounds.

Despite having suffered a midfoot sprain very recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be expected to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the Christmas Day win over the Julius Randle-led New York Knicks.