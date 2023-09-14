8 Years Before ‘Demanding’ Stephen Curry Make $400,000,000, LeBron James Had Him and James Harden at His Training Camp

Earlier in his career, LeBron James would often organize training camps, as is the norm in the NBA for any top athlete, and invite some of the most talented college players in the nation. Prior to the 2009 NBA Draft, Chris Paul joined LeBron in the latter’s camp, where they imparted their wisdom to some of the most elite college players in the country. The likes of Stephen Curry and James Harden were among the many players present at the camp. Little did James know that he would eventually become Curry’s rival in the NBA, and even vouch for the latter’s greatness eight years later.

By 2017, Stephen Curry had achieved it all – two MVP awards and two NBA Championships. As a reward, the Golden State Warriors offered their star Point Guard a historic five-year, $201,000,000 max extension. Despite signing the then-richest contract in league history, LeBron James took it up a notch, claiming that Steph should be earning $400,000,000 for his impact on the franchise.

A young Stephen Curry and James Harden attended a camp hosted by LeBron James and Chris Paul

By 2009, LeBron James and Chris Paul had established themselves as two of the best players in the league. Regarded as the best small forward and point guard in the league respectively, LeBron and CP3 had several up-and-coming players who wanted to pick their brains. The camp witnessed some of the nation’s top prospects participating, getting ready to perform at the next level.

As seen in the embed below, the likes of Stephen Curry and James Harden, who eventually went on to become two of the greatest guards of this generation, attended the camp. Not only were the youngsters receiving valuable insights from the superstars, but they also got a chance to play alongside them.

That summer, Harden was selected #3 in the NBA Draft and Steph got picked #7 overall. Merely a few years later, LeBron James witnessed the attendee from his 2009 camp – Curry – lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals against his Cleveland Cavaliers side. Cut to today, the LeBron James-Stephen Curry clash is one of the greatest rivalries of the modern era of basketball.

LeBron was in awe of Steph’s 2008 NCAA performance

LeBron James was among the many basketball fans who had witnessed Steph Curry live in action during the 2008 NCAA tournament. After leading the Davison Wildcats to wins over Gonzaga and Georgetown, Bron made the trip to Ford Field to catch a scrawny Curry go up against Wisconsin.

Giving his fans a show, the sharpshooter erupted for 33 points, leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight stage of the prestigious tournament. Needless to say, the then-Cleveland Cavaliers star was in awe of the 6ft 2″ guard’s production.

The two might be rivals in today’s league, but the mutual respect they share for each other is commendable. In fact, Chef Curry still has an autographed LBJ jersey preserved at his father’s house in North Carolina.