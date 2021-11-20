“You can’t wait for another man to f**king inspire you!”: Kings’ Tristan Thompson throws some not-so-disguised shots at his own teammates and Luka Walton after loss to Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings center Tristan Thompson releases an anger-filled rant about the source of inspiration for certain players

Tristan Thompson has quietly been pretty good for the Sacramento Kings.

Despite only averaging 4.9 points and 5.7 rebounds, in the minutes he has played, the former Cavs player has been pretty big for the team when he has been on the court.

His ability to switch on defense from positions 3 through 5, especially on a team with low defensive ability, has been absolutely crucial in the games they have won.

Alas, he can’t do everything himself. And after a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, he let all his frustration out to the media.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Tristan Thompson detests the need to be inspired by someone else and pleads for his teammates to do more on the defensive end on the floor

A guy can only take so much, right?

Offensively, the Sacramento Kings may be talented. But defensively, it’s like the team is physically incapable of getting a stop sometimes.

After seeing Davion Mitchell as the only other willing defender present on his team, it seems Tristan Thompson has finally had enough. Peep the tweet below to see his reaction to the whole situation.

MUST LISTEN FROM TRISTAN THOMPSON “No man in this world should rely on another man to inspire them…I don’t need no f—g coach to inspire me. Never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I’m f—-g retiring.” pic.twitter.com/V5PIF60Me4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 18, 2021

Yikes.

To be fair to him, it isn’t exactly unwarranted. While being an elite defender requires talent, being an average, or even passable defender is more about effort than anything else. And that effort is clearly something that the Kings have lacked for some time now.

And as for the inspiration part of it, let’s just say we’re really happy he has that instinct. Because, let’s be honest, who in the world, is Luka Walton ever going to inspire?

