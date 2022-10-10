8th-Grade Zion Williamson’s Wholesome Interview Resurfaces

Thanks to his nasty highlight reels, Zion Williamson was the talk of the town during his high school days.

Despite having played a limited number of games in the first 3 seasons of his career, Zion Williamson has terrorized the league. At only 22 years of age, the New Orleans Pelicans forward has shown signs of being an all-time great in the league.

However, long before the southpaw was an All-Star in the league or even the elite prospect he was during his time at Duke University, “Zanos” was an internet sensation back in high school.

Williamson was one of the most famous high school ballers of his time. Thanks to a jaw-dropping highlight reel that consisted of several nasty dunks, stunning blocks, and other dominating plays, Williamson was a household name.

An old Zion Williamson interview goes viral

It was back in his junior year when Zion first started appearing on Overtime, Ballislife, and other sports network channels for his thunderous plays. However, back in middle school, Williamson wasn’t as popular.

As the 6-foot-6 forward has been put up consecutive solid performances in the preseason, an old interview of an 8th-grade Zion has resurfaced.

Here is the wholesome conversation that took place between an early teen Zion and the interviewer”

Reporter: Tell me how your season is going so far.

Zion: Season’s been going alright. We had our ups and downs in the game against Hartsville. So far, our only loss. In our other games, we just played as a team. Just played basketball.

Reporter: What grade are you in now?

Zion: 8th grade.

Reporter: Do you think you might be able to play up if you wanted to, like if you wanted to play JV, you think you ready for some of that?

Zion: Yeah, I think I would be ready. Just got to play hard.

Reporter: Why would you not want to play JV? Would you want to play JV?

Zion: It really won’t matter.

Reporter: What do you do over the summer? You play a lot during the summer?

Zion: I played AAU basketball…

Reporter: How’d that go?

Zion: We went 3-0 and ranked number 16 and then we lost in the semifinals.

Reporter: Are you starting to get some attention on a national basis right now?

Zion: I don’t know right now.

NBA Reddit react to Zion’s wholesome interview from 8th grade

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Reddit was left in awe. While some users were gushing over Zion’s smile, there were a few users who couldn’t stop praising the young man for being humble in the way he answered the questions.

To be honest, Zion has always been a pretty down-to-earth personality. Despite being one of the most dominant superstars in the league, very seldom do we see the cocky side of Williamson during the course of any game.

Very few players of his caliber possess this humbleness, and it is one of the many virtues that will help Zion Williamson become one of the faces of the NBA.

