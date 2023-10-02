9 Years After ‘Blessing America’ For Smoothies, Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Tries Wisconsin Staple ‘Brat’ For The 1st Time

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for over a decade now. The star player for the Milwaukee Bucks in many ways has embraced the American way and is pretty much a Wisconsinite at this point. However, despite having played in Milwaukee for 10 seasons, he has only recently tried one of Wisconsin’s staple dishes. Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), the Greek Freak shared a video of himself trying a bratwurst and commenting about how he feels like a true Milwaukee native now.

Ever since his rookie year in 2013, Giannis has been in love with American culture, particularly, the food. One of the first things he did upon landing in the United States was drink a smoothie. And, upon tasting it, the two-time MVP was so enamored that he immediately tweeted out about the same.

Blessing America for this creation, it was the first, but certainly not the last time he praised the country for its food. He has taken to social media on several occasions to share his love for food.

Giannis Antetokounmpo establishes himself as a Milwaukee native after finally trying bratwurst

Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a “first”, despite being in the United States for 10 years now. Based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Greek Freak finally got his first taste of a bratwurst. A staple of Wisconsin, Giannis relished the “brat”, and stated that having lived here for more than 10 years, he is a Wisconsinite through and through.

The bratwurst has been a part of Wisconsin culture for years now. A product of German descent, the “brat” has been served for years on end. Most notably, it has a long history with sports in the state. Having been served at Milwaukee Brewers games since 1954, it’s no wonder that it is considered a staple.

“This is some good sh*t right here! A lot of people don’t know…when I go to Greece or when they ask me here in the States, “Where you from?”, I tell them, “Milwaukee, Wisconsin!”. I’ve been here like 10 years now going to 11!”

It’s clear to see that the 2021 NBA Champion thoroughly enjoyed his “brat”. Savoring the flavor, this isn’t the first time Giannis has posted about food. It’s safe to say he is a huge foodie. And, while he does consider himself to be a native of Milwaukee now, there is surely a lot more he is yet to experience in the Badger State.

The Greek Freak celebrated his 2021 Championship win with 50 nuggets from Chik Fil-A

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s love for food truly knows no bounds. The bratwurst, smoothies, and corndogs aside, the Greek Freak loves to eat. And, after winning the 2021 NBA Championship, that is exactly what he did.

The day after winning the chip, Giannis and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger went to Chik Fil-A. Clearly still in the party mood, the seven-time All-Star decided to treat himself. Known for his incredible physique, he indulged in a 50-piece Chik-n-minis along with a large drink of half Sprite and half lemonade.

It was a hilarious clip and one that showed the ever-humorous side of Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo. It’s hard not to love the guy, even if you aren’t a Bucks fan, especially when he’s out and about ordering 50 chicken nuggets.