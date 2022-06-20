“Stephen Curry’s 4th ring proves Michael Jordan is GOAT, not LeBron James”: NBA Analyst explains how Warriors’ Championship bolsters Bulls’ #23 as greatest over Lakers’ #6

NBA Analyst Chris Broussard explains how Stephen Curry winning 4 rings would go against the ‘LeBron James GOAT’ narrative

Each sport has players that have such a huge impact on the game and the fans that they tend to often be called the greatest. In the game of basketball, many consider the post to be filled by Michael Jordan. A lot of people debate that LeBron James has overthrown MJ as the GOAT. It is a highly debated topic, which has no end to it.

Michael Jordan dominated in the 90s and won 6 titles in eight years. He went unbeaten in the NBA Finals, boasting a 6-0 record. Jordan dominated the league during his time, and struck fear into the mind of his opponents. On the other hand, LBJ has been arguably the best player in the league for over a decade. He’s been a Top-5 player in a league for 19 seasons, and has won 4 titles along the way.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant is 2/5 and LeBron James is 3/4 but the GOAT Michael Jordan is 7/2”: When facing 60-win teams the Bulls legend never showed an inch of mercy

The debate of who’s GOAT has been there for years, and it’s not going away anytime soon. Chris Broussard talked about the same on First Things First, and explained how the Warriors winning another title affirms who’s GOAT.

“Stephen Curry helped weaken LeBron James’ argument as GOAT over Michael Jordan”: Chris Broussard

The Golden State Warriors won their 4th title in 8 years a few days ago. With this win, the Warriors have confirmed they’re a dynasty. On First Things First, Chris Broussard talked about the same, and how a dynasty bolsters MJ as GOAT over LBJ.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to 3 rings when LeBron was in his prime. Curry won a 4th now, tying up LBJ for the number of titles. MJ, on the other hand, sits at the top of the hill with 6.

“Steph’s 4th ring is another factor that works in MJ’s favor. I don’t see any way it helps LeBron in the GOAT convo. Now, there’s a dynasty during the LeBron era & it wasn’t his. LeBron never created his own dynasty. Maybe a mini one but no real full dynasty.” — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/WwLf9iEClK — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 20, 2022

Once Jordan started winning, no one could stop him. LBJ, on the other hand, let a dynasty form during his era. Broussard does have a point.

Also Read: “Steph Curry might have 4 rings, but Isiah Thomas tamed Michael Jordan and co. & exposed Magic Johnson’s Lakers”: When the Pistons legend had a phenomenal 1988 playoffs run

Who do you think is the GOAT?