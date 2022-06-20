“Kyrie Irving has missed 314 games in his career!” Out of a possible 1036 games, the Brooklyn Nets man has not featured in a game day roster 30.3 percent of the time

Kyrie Irving by his own volition or injury has not played in a staggering 314 games his whole career.

Kyrie Irving is a half-season wonder – You wonder where he is for half a season, and the other half you wonder where was THIS Kyrie Irving all this while. A player who can frustrate both the fans and the opposition is a rarity – Irving has that covered with a picnic blanket the size of the earth (which is round by the way Uncle Drew).

Let’s look at his career through a macro lens – He is an NBA champion, 7 times all-star, and Olympics gold medalist and ROTY. These stats on paper should make him look like a Hall of Famer. Which he could be if he was at least as consistent as Udonis Haslem is to turn up to work. Getting injured and missing games is one thing, but deciding not to work because he did not believe in science is another.

Andrew Wiggins, another player who did not want to get vaccinated, ended the season with a double dose and a championship ring. Not saying both of these are correlated, but if Kyrie did get the vaccine and supported Kevin Durant, they would not have gotten swept in the first round, for sure.

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving has nothing for me because I’ve never lost a 1v1”: When Kobe Bryant confidently brushed the Nets superstar aside as a formidable opponent

Kyrie Irving is not a player who flatters to deceive – he is that player who everybody knows the potential, but refuses to reach it

His career – his choice is what anyone would be advised. While that is true, it angers people who invested so much time effort, and money to get him to do a job, but he has the gall to say “I do not want to play”. Kyrie Irving is the Neymar Jr. of the Basketball world. World Class ability, child-like attitude. The world does not revolve around you Unc, grow up.

A Redditor took out the time to make a chart about every injury and break Ky has had, and the numbers look unreal. Drew is such a petulant child, and still expects to get paid?

Season Team Total Games Missed Reason for games missed 2011 Duke 26 Toe 2012 Cleveland 15 Shoulder 2013 Cleveland 23 Shoulder & Finger 2014 Cleveland 11 Biceps & Knees 2015 Cleveland 14 Knees & Shoulder 2016 Cleveland 29 Knee 2017 Cleveland 10 Hamstring 2018 Boston 41 (101) Quad, Shoulder, & Knee 2019 Boston 15 (91) Hips, Knees, & Thigh 2020 Brooklyn 56 (76) Shoulder 2021 Brooklyn 21 (84) Ankle, Back, Birthday Bash 2022 Brooklyn 53 (86) Nonfunctioning Head

Kyrie has only one 75-game season in his lifetime, the second being the 72-game season he had in his final season at Cleveland. Kobe Bryant would be aghast reading this particular table if he was alive to read these numbers. No student of the Mamba mentality would have 53 games missed because of a stat called “non-functioning head”.

Would any team want to take a bet on Kyrie with such an abysmal track record? One team thinks they can

Putting Kyrie Irving in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform would be like giving Kim Kardashian a camera – there is bound to be drama. But the front office of the purple and gold are looking at the possibility of bringing Irving in, to partner with the man who got the best out of him – LeBron James.

The team already struggled with injuries all season and had their 3-6-0 trio rarely play with each other. If they do swap their 0 for 11, they would still get a 0 on effort. Russell Westbrook at least played every game he was asked to, despite putting up atrocious numbers. It’s better to have someone present than have a guest player who played 20 games a season when it doesn’t matter anymore.

Anthony Davis is made of glass, LeBron is not the physical monster he was once, and the Lakers think bringing a diva would solve their problems? If they wanted to blow their chances so badly, let 5th graders run the team, because honestly, they could do a better job. With all the 2K the kids play nowadays, they know how to operate certain trades better.

Knowing Kyrie, if things don’t go his way, there could very well be an announcement that he’s retiring. He is no longer that fun Kyrie who just wants to hoop, his priorities are “mashallah”.

Also Read: “Andrew Wiggins, NBA Champion! What the vaccine can do for you!”: NBA Twitter calls out Kyrie Irving as Warriors and ‘Air Canada’ win 2022 NBA Championship