Basketball

“Kyrie Irving has missed 314 games in his career!” Out of a possible 1036 games, the Brooklyn Nets man has not featured in a game day roster 30.3 percent of the time

"Kyrie Irving has missed 314 games in his career!" Out of a possible 1036 games, the Brooklyn Nets man has not featured in a game day roster 30.3 percent of the time
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Draymond Green had a seizure for 60 minutes and took medication until 28": Warriors DPOY opens up about his and his daughter's struggle with seizures
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kyrie Irving has missed 314 games in his career!" Out of a possible 1036 games, the Brooklyn Nets man has not featured in a game day roster 30.3 percent of the time
“Kyrie Irving has missed 314 games in his career!” Out of a possible 1036 games, the Brooklyn Nets man has not featured in a game day roster 30.3 percent of the time

Kyrie Irving by his own volition or injury has not played in a staggering 314…