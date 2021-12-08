“Kevin Durant took over, can you top that, LeBron James? Sorry, no”: Skip Bayless gets immediate retribution, challenges LeBron James before the Celtics game and lives to see him drop 30-5-4 at Staples Center

The Brooklyn Nets completed a late comeback game against the Mavericks and Skip Bayless crowns Kevin Durant as best player in the world.

Tuesday night, Brooklyn Nets locked horns with the Dallas Mavericks. Looking to have the best road record in the league (9-2), currently held by the Phoenix Suns, the Nets took the court on American Airlines Center.

They certainly were not looking like they would win the game as they trailed the game by 17 points at one point in the third quarter. But then Kevin Durant took over and the Mavericks gave off. Brooklyn ended the 3rd trailing by eleven.

KD and Co erased that 11-point deficit within a few minutes and took their first lead with 6:41 remaining. Durant was double-teamed mostly throughout the last quarter, but little did it matter.

He closed out the game with a dagger fade away jumper and gave the Nets a 3-point lead with a minute to go. Nets held on the lead and won the game 102-99.

That last shot from KD was enough for getting Skip Bayless all hyped up for his MVP candidate and also going off on LeBron James.

Skip Bayless challenges LeBron James and the King delivers

How would Skip Bayless leave a chance to drag LeBron James’ name in any of his debate or tweets? The Fox Sports analyst would have been a happy guy as the Nets just won behind KD’s clutch performance, but more so because LeBron and the Lakers were about to face the Boston Celtics who were coming from a big win in Portland.

So, he sent this tweet calling out LeBron, thinking it’ll be yet another loss for the Lakers.

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 8, 2021

Celtics led the game in the first quarter 33-31, in what would be the last match of this famous rivalry on Staples Center before its name changes to Crypto.com arena come Christmas.

But the King had something to say to that. LeBron’s 30 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists along with AD and Westbrook’s double-double were enough to overcome Tatum’s 34 points effort and blowing away the C’s. Lakers won the game 117-102.

In his 19th season, LeBron might not go toe-to-toe against the Slim Reaper who is still peaking at 33 years of age. But he did answer Bayless call and was much better than KD on the night, who just had 24 points of 22 shots. It’s not just this game, LeBron’s been putting up MVP numbers in his last 5 outings.

LeBron James over the last 5 Games: 39 Points, 6 Assists, 5 Rebounds

30 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds

33 Points, 9 Assists, 5 Rebounds

23 Points, 6 Assists, 11 Rebounds

30 Points, 5 Assists, 4 Rebounds pic.twitter.com/rbWUYwXzJR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 8, 2021

The 4-time MVP and his team are struggling in this young season and were just on .500 mark when they took on the Boston Celtics. They’ll look to build up on this win.

It’s time for Skip to slow down on LeBron, as the King is getting in his groove.