“$90,000 A Pair? That’s Pension Money!”: John Salley Regrets Not Asking Michael Jordan For More Of His Sneakers In The 90s

Being teammates with Michael Jordan sure had its perks back in the day. Apart from playing alongside arguably the greatest player to ever grace the game of basketball, there were plenty of other things that came along with sharing the court with MJ. NBA championships were undoubtedly the cherry on top but according to Jordan’s former teammate, it was his signature sneakers that truly hold value today.

Advertisement

John Salley recently made an appearance on the TFU Podcast. Salley spent the second half of the 1995-96 season with the Chicago Bulls, winning an NBA championship with his former rival team. The anecdote he spoke about drew on this stage of his life.

While on the podcast, Salley revealed receiving a locker full of Jordans when he joined the Chicago Bulls squad. This was when Michael Jordan asked Salley what shoe he wore, something that led MJ to gift him multiple pairs.

Advertisement

John Salley shared a story of how Michael Jordan would wear new sneakers every game and would sign them afterward, giving them to the ball boy. After one game, Salley ended up asking Mike for his sneakers.

This was back in the 90s and John Salley did not find out about the value of those sneakers until recently. The former NBA star shared how he saw an auction go down on Michael Jordan’s memorabilia and the amount it fetched for his jerseys, sneakers, and whatnot.

That is when Salley’s cousin asked him to get those very sneakers appraised by someone. Following this, the Detriot Pistons legend was in awe when he sent the picture and got a price tag of $90,000 for those game-worn MJ sneakers he owned.

“So, I take a picture and send it to the guy. He goes, ‘$90,000.’ I said, ‘What? For these?’ I’m thinking, you know how many sneakers I could’ve gotten from this dude? $90,000 a pair? That’s pension money.”

As surprised as anyone would be, John Salley could not believe how much MJ’s sneakers went for. He was even more taken aback when he realized how many more sneakers he could’ve gotten from Mike after games. But unlike others, Salley did not sell those sneakers and still has them in his possession to this day. It’s a good thing too, after all, even Jordan would likely appreciate a gift that he personally gave to Salley during their time as teammates together.

Advertisement

Salley regrets not asking Michael Jordan for more sneakers

Michael Jordan is next to a messiah when it comes to basketball. Since his retirement, his game-worn sneakers and shoes have always managed to fetch a hefty amount that has left the majority of people in shock.

An auction held by Sotheby’s had fetched a record-setting amount of $8 million. The collection comprises six sneakers worn by Michael Jordan, marking the six NBA championships he won with the team. The shoes are from the last games of each championship series.

“Serving as both a reminder of Michael Jordan’s lasting impact on the world and a tangible expression of his recognized legendary status, its significance is further validated by this monumental result.”

To think of it, Nike got lucky when they landed Michael Jordan as an athlete, given how Nike has expanded as one of the biggest sporting brands in the world. And a lot of that credit goes to Michael Jordan and his signature line of sneakers.

Initially, Jordan was not a fan of Nike as he wanted to sign with Adidas back then. But as fate turned out, Nike had the better pitch along with a better vision for the future. And the rest is history.