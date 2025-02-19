“916 Loves Deebo”: Kings Franchise Responds To Drake Chucking DeMar DeRozan’s Jersey Off Stage

The Sacramento Kings are not afraid to step up to Drake, especially when he disrespects one of their own. Drizzy was seen tossing down a DeMar DeRozan jersey during his recent concert in Australia, and the official X account for the Kings made sure to ‘Light The Beam’ right in the rapper’s eyes. DeRozan and Drake’s relationship hit a snag when the NBA star showed up in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video, a record that famously butchered Drake’s image, became the hit song of 2024, and won a Grammy on top of it all. This was due to Deebo and Kendrick’s shared ties with Compton — and a sign that the 35-year-old baller was Team Kendrick in his globally known beef with Drake. So when Drake slammed down DeRozan’s jersey the Kings were not going to take it quietly. They tweeted out the clip from Drake’s concert but edited in a fan catching Deebo’s jersey and putting it on his shoulder. The tweet read, “The 916 loves Deebo,” with a special emphasis on the “6” as Drake referred to the Toronto region as “The Six.”

the 916️⃣ loves Deebo pic.twitter.com/MIQ84dLTGq — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 18, 2025

Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham has taken multiple public shots at the 2009 draftee as he’s clearly hurt from what he presumes to be a public betrayal of trust on DeMar’s part. While commentating a game for the Raptors, he would take his rage to quite the extent In November 2024, he told NBA commentators during Vince Carter’s jersey retirement that he would personally pull down a DeRozan jersey if his number was ever hung in the Scotiabank Arena. “If you ever put a DeRozan banner up there, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” he stated.

DeRozan once stated that he would give Drake his loyalty no matter what

DeMar DeRozan’s relationship with Drake was previously overwhelmingly positive. During a 2022 interview on “Club Shay Shay” the former Raptor pledged his allegiance to OVO founder, claiming that he was there for him when he most needed it.

Advertisement

“No matter what, when it comes to him (Drake) he’ll forever have a friend in me and loyalty out of me. He cared. He was there for me when everything was just going crazy,” he stated.

Obviously, things have changed. Deebo deciding to make the “Not Like Us” cameo was at the height of Kendrick’s beef with Drake. The song was most recently performed at Super Bowl LIX, where even Serena Williams made an appearance to troll Drizzy.