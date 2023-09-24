Carrying German Team’s Ownership on $25,430,000 Contract, Dennis Schroder Spotted Cheering Native Team From Regular Bleachers

Toronto Raptors’ new signing Dennis Schroder was recently spotted at a Basketball Lions Braunschweig game in Tübingen’s Paul Horn Arena. The German international is the sole owner of his native team and was spotted cheering on from one of the cheap sets in the recent game against Bundesliga Tigers Tübingen, which his team lost. The World Champion started his career at the club and bought it as the majority shareholder in February 2018, according to Tagblatt, whose article was shared on the r/NBA subreddit. Schroder has been able to support the team partly due to the $25,430,000 contract that he signed recently with the Raptors, according to Spotrac.

Schroder has been highly involved with the German national team for weeks, especially after winning the FIBA World Cup. The MVP at the tournament, he seems to be enjoying his offseason and was spotted at the game cheering for his native team alongside normal fans. Schroder seems determined to lead his nation to continued success in International tournaments and has rightly involved himself at the grassroots level.

After becoming a majority shareholder in February 2018, Schroder became the sole owner of Löwen Braunschweig in July 2020. He seems to be hands-on with his approach, and was seen cheering through the recent loss against the Tigers.

Despite starting the game well, Braunschweig ended up losing 74:68 to the newly promoted team. The sole owner of the team, Schroder seems highly enthusiastic and watched the entire game alongside fans.

Only recently having signed a $25,430,000 contract, Schroder has earned over $77 million over his 10 years in the NBA. During this time, he has played for 6 NBA teams.

However, his career began as a youngster back in Braunschweig, which seemingly played a big role in his intention to become an owner. While the night hardly went according to plan, it seems as if his team is currently dealing with a range of injuries, which has for the time being set them back.

Schroder claimed Germany is the best team he has been on

Speaking to Magenta Sports after Germany’s historic FIBA World Cup run, Schroder had some choice words for his national team. It seems as if the Raptors star was sure of his team’s abilities even before they won the cup.

Speaking after the semifinal win over USA, Schroder initially praised his team’s defensive work. He then claimed that the national team was the best he had ever been on, including the NBA sides that he has played for over the years, according to Basketball News.

Of course, Schroder has played in multiple talented teams in the NBA thus far. His teammates have included the likes of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown. Most of those players will be surprised to hear Schroder’s take.