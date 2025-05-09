Charles Barkley Advocates for Steph Curry to Be Given a Raise, Claims Warriors Star Deserves More Than $55.7 Million Salary

After suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of Game 1, Steph Curry missed Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors’ first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will likely miss at least the next two games before even getting reevaluated. In his absence, the Warriors lost last night in a game that was never particularly close. After a 13-0 Wolves run to start the game, the final score was 117-93 in Minnesota’s favor.

In light of this disappointing result for Bay Area fans, Charles Barkley went on air to talk about how much Curry would theoretically be worth to this team if there were no maximums on contract value. To Barkley, the Warriors’ star and former MVP was seemingly the only thing keeping the offense afloat.

The team could not score last night. Without Curry’s gravity freeing up Buddy Hield for pin downs or opening up the paint for Jimmy Butler, there were long stretches of complete ineptitude. The Warriors did not have a single player score 20 points or more.

Barkley pointed out, “I tell you, Steph needs a raise… Their offense looked ridiculous. There was probably 20 times where the shot clock got three to five seconds, and they were still out passing around the three-point line. A point guard, let’s use the football analogy, a wide receiver can’t get the ball to himself… they were just running around going one on one.”

Steph makes as much money as is currently allowed in the CBA, with two more years on his contract, making an average of over 55 million dollars. That would make him the 12th highest-paid player in the NBA by average annual value, placing him behind players like Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo.

However, it’s hard to overstate the guard’s value. Barkley was right in his assertion that the Warriors could not do anything without him. “He’s on a max, but they need to get him on a max-er,” joked Chuck.

The entirety of this Warriors team has been built around Curry and his undeniable ability to put others in good situations. While Golden State could stomach missing Jimmy Butler, replacing him with Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, this car cannot run without the engine that is Steph.

Unfortunately, that seems like it will continue. If Golden State can’t figure out how to play without their franchise centerpiece of 16 years, they will find themselves sent home before he can even return.