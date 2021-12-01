“Stephen Curry had my respect even before his rookie year”: When Chris Paul revealed how the Warriors MVP impressed him during a family trip in Disney World

Long before Stephen Curry even set foot on the NBA hardwood, he already had veteran guard, Chris Paul’s respect.

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest point guards the league has ever witnessed. Due to the Warriors’ MVP’s supernatural ability to knock down shots consistently, he is one of the most adored, successful, and heavily guarded players in the NBA.

Over the years, as Curry has transformed into the offensive maestro he is today, several basketball enthusiasts, analysts, and even fellow players have fallen in love with his game. It is safe to say that Steph is one of the, if not the most respected players in the association.

Chris Paul is one of the many superstars who respect the Bay Area hero. However, unlike the majority of players in the league, CP3 had respect for The Baby-Faced Assassin long before the 2-time MVP even set foot on the NBA floor.

“Stephen Curry had my respect when came into the league because we had spent time training together”: Chris Paul

Not many might know it, but Stephen Curry and Chris Paul have a relationship that goes beyond the basketball court. As a youngster, Curry tagged along with Chris’ family on a trip to Disney World, Orlando.

This past season, the Phoenix Suns veteran explained how during the trip to Orlando, the two worked out together. Paul further disclosed how his respect for Steph kept increasing as and when Curry kept improving his game.

“But I do a point guard, an elite camp, every summer. Steph came to camp, right. So a lot of people don’t know before Steph’s rookie year he came on a family trip with my whole family. We went to Orlando like I went to take my kids to Disney World. Steph came with us and we worked out and we trained. Our families knew each other. I was with Octagon, we were the same agency. Steph and I have the same financial advisor. I have known Steph forever.

“When he came into the league he had my respect because we had spent that real time together training and working out. And Steph just kept getting nicer and nicer and nicer. Like I said, he had my respect. But when I played for the Clippers and once we got into the playoff series, it just slowly started building. … But man, Steph been nice. It was just a matter of time for them to put in the system that was for him. The rest is history.”

Out of the 51 times, they’ve battled against each other, Steph has won 28 games while outscoring the Point God. Despite having a losing record against Curry, Chirs Paul will surely be proud of the player the Warriors megastar has transformed into.