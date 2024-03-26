“Don’t Wanna Wear Shoes That Look Like They Cost $20”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Explained How Michael Jordan Influenced His Pivot From Reebok To Walmart

Shaquille O’Neal opened up about his business strategy during an appearance on MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME in 2020. In a chat with Gillie Da King and Wallo 267, the 52-year-old explained the influence of Michael Jordan in his endeavors. He subsequently shed light on his pivot from Reebok to Walmart while revealing the intricate details.



Initially, Diesel admitted how the popularization of MJ’s Jumpman through the collaboration with Nike spurred him to approach Reebok. This paved the way for a unique partnership as they released the infamous Shaq Attaq series in 1992. However, the collaboration lasted for merely six years as the 1993 ROTY started applying his “street sense”.

Understanding the underprivileged people’s inability to afford Air Jordans and Attaqs, Shaq aimed to provide them with sneakers at an affordable price. This led to his partnership with Walmart in 1998, eventually paving the way for the Dunkman series. Amidst the noble intentions, the Big Aristotle learned a key lesson in the process.

“I figured out it ain’t the fact that kids don’t wanna wear the $20 shoes. They don’t wanna wear a shoe that looks like it costs $20. So I got some pretty cool and pretty hot designs. Ever since I made that decision, I’ve sold over $250 million in pairs,” Shaq mentioned.

This captured how O’Neal constantly grew as a business strategist. Despite initiating his journey to follow the footsteps of the Black Jesus, he soon shifted the focus to the consumers. To this day, Shaq has stuck with this mindset, adding volume to his values as an individual.

In the past, Shaquille O’Neal had revealed a different story

During one of his previous podcasts, Shaq shed light on a separate set of reasons behind collaborating with Walmart. He recollected how his interaction with a lady outside an arena one time led to him realizing the problems of underprivileged customers. Following that, Diesel terminated his contract with Reebok, while aiming for something different.

Soon, the 7ft 1″ icon contacted Walmart to get into a partnership with them. This eventually led to the establishment of his brand paving the way for Dunkman.

Despite sharing two sets of origin stories, the summary remains the same. His intentions behind the action stay unquestionable while the outcome further justifies his stance. This showcases his development as an entrepreneur as the big man continues to act as a pioneer in the field.