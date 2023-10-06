“’96 Dream Team Is the Best!”: Michael Jordan’s 1992 Olympics Squad Snubbed by Gilbert Arenas for Shaquille O’Neal’s Dream Team 2.0

Speaking on his Gilbert Arenas show, former Washington Wizards star claimed that the Dream Team 1996 was the best-ever talent that the USA had ever sent to an international tournament. The obvious competition for this title was the 1992 Dream Team, which included the likes of Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, Patrick Ewing, and David Robinson. The 1996 team, on the other hand, had a rampaging Shaquille O’Neal coming off the bench, and an equally talented core, despite the absence of MJ.

This included the likes of Charles Barkley, Penny Hardaway, Karl Malone, and Scottie Pippen, who were part of both teams. Arenas initially talked about how a range of superstars were past their prime when they arrived at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

On the other hand, the 1996 team had 12 All-NBA players and had the likes of Shaq and Hakeem Olajuwon coming off the bench. Arenas talked about how all 12 members of the 1996 team were in the NBA All-Star team, and the major talent was all in its prime, unlike the original Dream Team.

Gilbert Arenas believes Dream Team 2.0 is the best USA team ever assembled

Arenas had multiple reasons why he thought the 1996 team was better, despite the presence of GOAT Michael Jordan. While MJ was surrounded by a host of talent, as many as 3 players were not on the All-NBA team that season.

This included Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Chris Mullin. On the other hand, the 1996 team had 12 All-NBA players, and a star-studded starting lineup:

“Dream Team 2 is the best assembled talent. 96 [dream] team is the best talent that we ever put together. In Dream Team 1, you got MJ, Pippen, Pat, Malone, Clyde, Stockton, David, Those are the All-NBA players, and then the weakest on this team was Magic, Bird and Mullin. The Dream Team 2, Barkley, Penny, Malone, O’Neal, Hakeem. O’Neal came off the bench, Hakeem came off the bench. The weakest on this team was Grant HIll, Reggie Miller, and Mitch Richmond. All 12 were All-NBA players.”

Arenas talked about how even the apparent weak links in the team in the form of Hill, Richmond, and Reggie Miller were also All-NBA players in 1996. Hence, while MJ’s presence and the plethora of talent during the tournaments meant that Team USA came back with the gold medal both times, Arenas has a point in claiming that the 1996 team was built better. Even Shaq agrees.

Shaquille O’Neal agreed with Arenas’ claim about the 1996 Dream Team

Back in 2016, O’Neal himself had claimed on Twitter that his Dream Team 2 was the best ever. O’Neal posted a clip of his highlights from the 1996 Georgia Olympics, and claimed that his team was the best ever, according to Basketball Network:

“They’re still the second best Dream Team, and yea I said it”

While the 1992 Dream Team has, for years, been used as the standard of all Team USAs, Arenas did have a point. The 1992 team had bigger names, but some of them were past their prime. While Jordan’s presence also played a part, there is little doubt that the 1996 team was better structured, and had more stars playing in their prime.