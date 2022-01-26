Basketball

“Jonathan Kuminga is Luka Doncic’s dad now!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga throws down a nasty one on the Dallas Mavericks

"Jonathan Kuminga is Luka Doncic's dad now!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors' rookie throws a nasty one down on the Dallas Mavericks
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Valorant TPM 2.0 Error: What is TPM 2.0 Error and How to fix it for Windows 11
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Jonathan Kuminga is Luka Doncic's dad now!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors' rookie throws a nasty one down on the Dallas Mavericks
“Jonathan Kuminga is Luka Doncic’s dad now!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga throws down a nasty one on the Dallas Mavericks

NBA Twitter reacts as Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga throws one down over Josh…