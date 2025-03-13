“Shaq Wouldn’t Have Been an All-Time Great”: Lou Williams Defends LeBron James From Ric Bucher’s “Laker Great” Statement

Dec 16, 2009; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Shaquille O’Neal (33) and forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wachovia Center. Cleveland defeated Philadelphia 108-101. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images

Lou Williams took exception to Ric Bucher’s stipulations of what is required to be a Lakers all-time great. Michelle Beadle mentioned that Bucher insisted that a player must have 10 years of service with the franchise and three championships in order to be considered.

Advertisement

This came after Bucher refused to acknowledge LeBron James as an all-time Laker great on Fox Sports’ SPEAK even though LBJ has spent seven years with the franchise and led LA to their 17th title in 2020. With Bucher’s requirements, LeBron doesn’t make the cut. Williams explained why Ric’s stipulations are ridiculous.

Williams sifted through other Laker legends who wouldn’t be considered a Lakers great by Bucher’s standards. “By that logic, Shaq wouldn’t have been an all-time great,” Williams said. “He only played eight years with the Lakers. Did get championships out of it, but he falls short in your time commitment part of that argument.”

The former Sixth Man of the Year also brought Kobe Bryant into the conversation. The Mamba was viewed as a Laker legend by the time the team finished its three-peat in the early 2000s. But according to Bucher’s logic, it would have been a few more years before the Mamba could earn that nomination.

“If that’s the case, by 2005, are we saying Kobe Bryant wouldn’t have been a Lakers all-time great?” Williams questioned. “It’s a ridiculous argument.” The former guard believes it’s reasonable to require a decade of service or multiple championships, but combining the two requirements is overkill.

LeBron James could still be remembered as a Lakers legend

LeBron has already accomplished more with the Los Angeles Lakers than most players do throughout their entire careers. It’s hard to believe, but James has been in L.A. nearly as long as his Miami tenure and second Cleveland stint combined.

LeBron has already matched the number of seasons he played during his first run with Cleveland. However, Bucher’s criteria for becoming a legend with the Lakers is much stricter than it is in Miami or Cleveland, so it’s still a valid question.

With seven All-Star appearances, five All-NBA nominations, and an NBA Championship, James would be considered a no-doubt legend for the majority of the NBA’s other franchises.

Still looking spry at the age of 40, LeBron could still have some magic left in the tank to solidify himself as a Lakers great. Even if he were to retire after this season, though, the future Hall of Famer has already done enough for the franchise to warrant serious consideration.