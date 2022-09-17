“Who wouldn’t ask for Russell Westbrook”: Draymond Green’s unfiltered response to Lakers fiasco

Warriors forward Draymond Green comes out in support of Russell Westbrook while calling him a terrible fit on the LA Lakers.

Currently, the most polarizing player in the NBA, Russell Westbrook’s debut season with the LA Lakers turned out to be nothing short of a nightmare. The former MVP looked out of place, struggling to fit himself on the roster around the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook soon turned into an overnight villain, courtesy of his inability to shoot jumpers and turnovers. Lakers Nation would blatantly despise their point guard, even trolling him. The 33-year-old was at the receiving end of constant criticism and name-callings.

Trade summary: Lakers get – Russell Westbrook

Wizards get – Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, No. 22 pick — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) July 30, 2021

In the midst of all of this, many pointed the figure toward King James, given it was his call to have Russ on board, convincing the front office to trade a host of its young talent. According to several reports, GM Rob Pelinka was keen on having Buddy Hield but went ahead with LeGM.

Recently, Draymond Green gave his take on this matter, addressing if it was James who wanted Mr. Triple-Double.

“Who wouldn’t ask for Russell Westbrook?”: Draymond Green breaks down the Russell Westbrook trade.

A four-time champion, Green is known for his defensive skills and ability to run plays. The former DPOY can talk ball all day and has a successful podcast to his credit. During a recent appearance on the CHECCIN-IN PODCAST with Big U, Dray spoke about the Westbrook trade to the Lakers, saying the following.

“Who wouldn’t ask for Russell Westbrook?” said the Warriors point forward on being asked if James pushed for the former OKC superstar’s trade.

Nonetheless, Dray didn’t hesitate to state how Westbrook was a terrible fit on the roster.

“It’s a terrible fit. I 100% think the fit is terrible. I don’t think you could talk to Russell Westbrook right now, and Russell Westbrook wouldn’t think the fit is terrible.”

However, Green sided with the decision to acquire Russ, saying the following.

“Nonetheless, just because the fit is terrible don’t mean you don’t go for it,” said the four-time All-Star. “Because guess what, if you go for it and it works, then you got a championship.”

“If you can get Russell Westbrook, you get Russell Westbrook and try to make that work because if it works, who is going to stop you?”

Despite a lackluster season, the Lakers have full plans to run it back with Westbrook, with newly-signed coach Darvin Ham planning to use the nine-time All-Star on the defense and make him a facilitator.

