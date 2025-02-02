“A Call to LeBron James”: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Made 3 Important Calls After Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Trade

The NBA landscape was flipped upside down following the unforeseen blockbuster deal between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic is now a Laker, thanks to Rob Pelinka, who shared the move in three separate phone calls. Considering the magnitude of this trade, it was only right for the Lakers GM to reach out to the individuals affected.

Advertisement

Following the move, Pelinka made three phone calls in succession, according to ESPN. He first made a joint call to head coach JJ Redick and the newest Maverick, Anthony Davis. Pelinka then contacted Davis’ agent, Rich Paul before finishing with a call to LeBron James.

Pelinka communicated with them swiftly after Saturday night’s deal to ensure that the message was shared smoothly and quickly.

After the Lakers and Mavericks agreed to the deal late Saturday night, Rob Pelinka made three calls in quick succession, sources told ESPN: a joint call with Anthony Davis and JJ Redick; a call to Davis' agent, Rich Paul; and a call to LeBron James. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 2, 2025

While Shams Charania reported that it was Dallas who first approached the Lakers about a deal, Pelinka was extremely efficient throughout the process. The veteran GM knew exactly what kind of all-world talent he was about to bring in, so Pelinka made sure to keep the move on the down low until everything was official.

In a deal trading two solidified superstars, it was undoubtedly important that both sides kept the transaction under wraps. Pelinka seemingly did everything right on his way to acquiring the transcendent 25-year-old. Now, the Lakers have a young star to lead them for the foreseeable future.

Rob Pelinka made sure to keep the blockbuster trade a secret

While it was likely difficult for him to contain his excitement after acquiring Doncic, Pelinka notably kept the deal a secret for two days before the trade was confirmed and finalized.

Considering Los Angeles was only forced to add two role players and a single first-round pick alongside the 31-year-old Davis, it’s difficult to see why Dallas was so desperate to move on from their five-time All-Star, but Pelinka’s patience paid off.

Now, the Lakers boast two of the NBA’s most recognizable faces, Doncic and James. The franchise now has both a present and a future considering the team wasn’t asked to part with important draft capital. The Mavericks, however, have created a complicated situation for the franchise.

Dallas possesses two bonafide stars in Kyrie Irving and AD but considering Irving’s expiring contract and Davis’ age and injury history, the Mavs could be headed for a full-blown rebuild sooner rather than later.

The Lakers have their stars in tow but now have a glaring need at the center position. Even with Doncic, L.A. won’t be contenders until they bolster their frontcourt.