Josh Hart Calls Timberwolves Asst Coach An ‘Idiot’ For Playing PIG With Anthony Edwards While Facing Elimination

Besides being a vital player for the New York Knicks, Josh Hart is a locker-room jester and a social media troll. The forward enjoys poking fun at his peers and even his ex-co-workers aren’t safe from his verbal jibes. A case in point is his post about Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Joe Boylan, whom he called an ‘idiot’ on X, formerly Twitter.

Dallas Mavericks beat writer Joey Mistretta posted a clip of Boylan beating Anthony Edwards in PIG, a game where a player makes a difficult shot and the opponent has to replicate it and the game runs until one of the two fails to bank three shots. The Timberwolves assistant coach took on Anthony Edwards, who made the game tougher for himself by shooting left-handed. After beating the young guard Boylan jokingly talked smack and yelled, “I run the pig game around here!” Hart wasn’t too impressed with Boylan’s effort and dissed him.

That coach is an idiot https://t.co/PzSykAz0e3 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 28, 2024

Hart verbally attacking another team’s coach may confuse some but it’s all in jest. The forward and Boylan worked together during their time with the New Orleans Pelicans and built a good rapport. They are so comfortable with each other that Hart once smacked the assistant coach in the head during an interview and he laughed it off.

😂 Josh what did he ever do to you pic.twitter.com/HTuQO32vrq — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 28, 2024

Despite their friendship, Hart’s comment may be seen as a tad disrespectful, but only by those unaware of his social media shenanigans.

Josh Hart’s hilarious social media jibes

Josh Hart loves to stir the pot and get under his teammates’ skins. His favorite target is guard Jalen Brunson, who was also his college teammate at Villanova. One example of the forward trolling his teammate was when he called him ‘fat-headed’ and ‘flopper’ for preventing him from getting 20 rebounds in a game against the Knicks for the Trail Blazers.

Should have been 20 but a fat headed point guard was flopping https://t.co/aPxBlpGLri — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 28, 2023

Hart also showed Brunson no sympathy when he narrowly missed out on earning a starting spot on the 2024 Eastern Conference’s All-Star team. Rather than empathizing with his teammate, he jokingly called him a ‘loser.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

Players like Hart are essential in every locker room to keep the mood light and help build camaraderie without compromising on the court. The veteran forward can raise the ceiling of every team in the league but it comes at the expense of him starting friendly beefs with his peers on social media.