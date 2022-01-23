Basketball

“I’ll debate anybody on Michael Jordan being the GOAT”: Aaron Rodgers firmly believed the Bulls legend is the greatest NBA player of all time

“I’ll debate anybody on Michael Jordan being the GOAT”: Aaron Rodgers firmly believed the Bulls legend is the greatest NBA player of all time
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Anushka Sharma daughter face: Daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrates father's half-century at Newlands
Next Article
"He is simpler than people think"– Red Bull prodigy explains how it feels to work under Helmut Marko and why it's tough to survive
NBA Latest Post
“I’ll debate anybody on Michael Jordan being the GOAT”: Aaron Rodgers firmly believed the Bulls legend is the greatest NBA player of all time
“I’ll debate anybody on Michael Jordan being the GOAT”: Aaron Rodgers firmly believed the Bulls legend is the greatest NBA player of all time

Aaron Rodgers said that he would debate anybody on Michael Jordan being the undisputed greatest…