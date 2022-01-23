“I’ll debate anybody on Michael Jordan being the GOAT”: Aaron Rodgers firmly believed the Bulls legend is the greatest NBA player of all time

Aaron Rodgers said that he would debate anybody on Michael Jordan being the undisputed greatest NBA player of all time.

Michael Jordan is in the uppermost echelon of not just NBA players throughout history, but of athletes across sports and time. His excellence on NBA hardwood for the Chicago Bulls will most probably never be replicated by any other player in the history of the league as 3-peating once is hard enough.

Aaron Rodgers, like most kids who grew up in the 1990s, was enamored by Michael Jordan. Despite being a California native, the Green Bay Packer was a fan of the 6x champ. He was lucky enough to be at the Sacramento Kings-Chicago Bulls game in 1998, making it the last regular season game Jordan played as a Bull in his career.

Also read: “Chris Howard, in case I said no, you really had a woman from Greece, in route to Jacksonville?!”: When Gabrielle Union found out about her first husband’s ongoing fling with a Greek girl a day after getting engaged

It’s clear that Rodgers has a thing for the arguable ‘GOAT’ as he evened shared an iconic picture of him and Scottie Pippen last NFL offseason. This of course, was in relation to him potentially having a ‘Last Dance’ with the Green Bay Packers prior to the commencement of the ‘22 NFL season.

Now that the Packers have lost yet again to the San Francisco 49ers, it’ll be interesting to see if the reigning league MVP does in fact, leave Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers on Michael Jordan and his ‘GOAT’ status.

‘The Last Dance’ docuseries was the best thing to come out of the early pandemic in the summer of 2020 for sports fans and Aaron Rodgers agrees. In May of 2020, he was interviewed about the Netflix series and it’s clear he was enjoying it quite a bit.

Also read: “Beyonce was less impressed with LeBron James than Jay-Z”: How ‘The King’ had the rap icon perplexed after hitting a tough fadeaway against his Nets

“It’s been a lot of fun. I was fortunate enough in 1998 to sit in the top row at Arco Arena and watch MJ’s last game as a Bull in the regular season against the Sacramento Kings, and was always an MJ fan since the early 90s. Loved the runs that he was on and always looked up to him.”

“I’ve gotten to know him a little bit over the years and always enjoy our interactions and have a ton of respect for what he accomplished in the game. He’s the greatest basketball player of all time. Really, I’d love to debate anybody on that.”