“I would like to make an important statement – make Ja Morant an All-Star”: Justin Timberlake takes it to Twitter expressing his desire to see the Grizzlies guard in the ASG

Amid a sensational campaign, Grammy award winner Justin Timberlake spams his Twitter promoting Ja Morant to get selected to his first-ever All-Star Game.

Ja Morant has been one of the more entertaining guards ever since he stepped onto the NBA hardwood. After grabbing the Rookie of the Year honors back in 2020, putting up a solid 17.8/7.3/3.9 stat line, the former #2 pick managed to improve his game furthermore.

Putting up 19.1 points, 7.4 assists, and 4 rebounds last campaign, everyone expected Morant to make his first All-Star selection. However, he was one of the many notable snubs for the same. And this season, the highflyer started the campaign with an aim to make his first-ever ASG selection and prove his doubters wrong.

So far, the 22-year-old has been sensational, to say the least. In only his 3rd year, the 6-foot-3 electric player has been achieving incredible feats while breaking several league and franchise records. Averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds this season, he is leading the Grizzlies to the 4th best Western Conference 29-14 record.

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Wizards forward for his 29-point outburst vs OKC

“Ja Morant for All-Star”: Justin Timberlake spams his Twitter

10-time Grammy Award winner, Justin Timberlake seems to be an avid fan of the Memphis youngster. The American singer took it to his Twitter expressing his wish to see Ja play his first-ever All-Star game in Cleveland.

I know I haven’t been on any platform in a while so I’d like to take this opportunity to make a very important statement: All Star #12 Ja Morant 🥷 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 10, 2022

Like I said… I haven’t been on any platform in a while so I’d like to take this opportunity to make a very important statement: I was not aware that hashtags counted as votes. So, retweet THIS one…🤷‍♂️#JaMorant #NBAAllStar — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 10, 2022

Also Read: Stephen A Smith publicly apologized for sleeping on the Grizzlies after emphatic 108-116 victory vs Warriors

Morant put up a huge 29/5/8 performance leading his squad to defeat Stephen Curry and his GSW 116-108, to extend their win streak to 10 games. With the way Ja has been performing, it won’t be surprising if we see him selected as an All-Star starter.