Basketball

A frustrated 29 y/o Dennis Rodman kicked the ball off a cameraman’s hand, onto the face of a fan

A frustrated 29 y/o Dennis Rodman kicked the ball off a cameraman’s hand, onto the face of a fan
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Jimmy Garoppolo took a record $138 million from the 49ers and then proceeded to ghost the team
Next Article
"If Tom Brady had his way, he'd be running the Dolphins": $250 million QB's absence from Buccaneers could link back to scandal with Miami Dolphins
NBA Latest Post
A frustrated 29 y/o Dennis Rodman kicked the ball off a cameraman’s hand, onto the face of a fan
A frustrated 29 y/o Dennis Rodman kicked the ball off a cameraman’s hand, onto the face of a fan

Back in 1990, after getting fouled, Dennis Rodman ended up kicking the ball off the…