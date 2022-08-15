A frustrated 29 y/o Dennis Rodman kicked the ball off a cameraman’s hand, onto the face of a fan

Back in 1990, after getting fouled, Dennis Rodman ended up kicking the ball off the cameraman’s hands that landed on an unlucky fan’s face.

Dennis Rodman is easily one of the most underrated players of all time. Rodman is considered to be amongst the elite group of top-class defenders, who players feared going against. The Worm managed to sacrifice his body in every possession, night in and night out.

Being one of the best rebounders in NBA history, Dennis won several back-to-back rebounding titles, over some of the greatest centers of all time. Whether it was his 2 championships with the Bad Boy Pistons or the 3 titles with Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Rodman was the unspoken hero and a huge reason behind all the successes.

Rodman was equally well known for all of his on-court controversial antics. Throughout his 14-year career, “Dennis the Menace” has lost out on millions of dollars in fines and suspensions.

One of the most controversial altercations of his career came during the start of the 1990-1991 campaign when he ended up kicking the ball onto a fan’s face.

Dennis Rodman has had a history of kicking cameramen

On 6th November 1990, as the Pistons played at the SuperSonics’ home, Rodman caused havoc with an irrational decision of his. During one play of the game, the power forward got fouled as he drove to the hoop. The ball fell out and ended up in the hands of a cameraman.

No one knows what got into Rodman, but all of a sudden he kicked the ball off the cameraman’s hands, a kick that almost knocked his head off. Further, the ball ended up hitting an unlucky fan’s face sitting courtside under the basket.

Here, have a look at the series of events.

This wouldn’t be the last time Dennis got in trouble for a kick.

During the 1996-97 season, Dennis got into an altercation with a cameraman, resulting in him kicking the latter in the groin. This action of his resulted in the then-Bulls star being slapped with an 11-game suspension and forfeiting more than $1.1 million.

25 years ago today, Dennis Rodman’s infamous kick to a cameraman’s groin. Worm paid the cameraman $200K, was fined $25K by the NBA & lost about a million dollars in salary due to an 11-GM suspension 📼 @Oldskoolbball2 pic.twitter.com/lhqQatA8Si — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 15, 2022

