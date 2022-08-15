Dennis Rodman wouldn’t appear on billionaire Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ without some Subway and tea

Dennis Rodman is a hard man to get an interview with. However, it looks like all it takes is a tuna sub and some tea to get him seated!

In 1986, the NBA was introduced to one of the most interesting characters in NBA history. Dennis Rodman was selected in the second round by the Detroit Pistons.

The Worm is widely considered one of the greatest defenders of all time. With five championship rings, two DPOY awards, and multiple rebounding championships, there can be no denying the caliber of player he was.

However, his defensive prowess wasn’t the only thing Rodman was known for. In fact, he had the tendency to be quite eccentric, from his mannerisms to his obsessive partying.

Toni Kukoc on the time he partied with Dennis Rodman. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0aZujMLxAL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 7, 2020

These things that make Dennis so quirky are on display even to this day. Back in 2019, The Last Dance director was exposed to one of them, when he had to get Rodman a tuna sub and some tea to do an interview.

Jason Hehir had to buy Dennis Rodman a Subway tuna sub and some chamomile tea to get him to sit for a 10-minute interview

For most of his career as an NBA superstar and even today, Dennis Rodman isn’t the easiest personality to deal with. In fact, many teams, coaches, referees, and reporters alike have had issues with him.

A clear example of this was back in 2019, when The Last Dance director, Jason Hehir struggled to get an interview with The Worm.

The Last Dance was a ten part documentary which went in depth into billionaire Michael Jordan’s run with the Bulls, mainly focusing on the final 1998 season. Dennis Rodman was a huge part of the story, but it was hard to get him to interview.

After a lot of negotiation, they managed to get him in. However, he had to change a 10-hour interview into a 10-minute interview. On top of that, Rodman wanted a tuna sub and a cup of chamomile tea!

“It was like Chappelle sending the guys for a sugar cookie in Queens. Unless you pass this test, you cannot do this interview. So we got him the tuna sub, we got him the chamomile tea, and he sat down for three hours.”

Dennis Rodman shooting for #TheLastDance is wild 😂 pic.twitter.com/uBc5llW3Sr — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) May 27, 2020

In hindsight, nothing different can be expected from The Worm. He is his own man and he certainly has his own way of doing things.

