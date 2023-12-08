“A Guy on the Lakers”: Tyrese Haliburton Subtly Points Out LeBron James’ Eagerness to Bring NBA Franchise to Vegas While Discussing Expansion

November 26, 2021, Los Angeles, California, USA: LeBron James 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks for a pass away from Tyrese Haliburton 0 of the Sacramento Kings during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game on Friday November 26, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Lakers lose to Kings, 137-141. /PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20211126_zaa_p124_032 Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

Speaking after the Indiana Pacers’ impressive In-Season Semifinal victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton was asked whether he envisaged an NBA team being formed for Las Vegas. With the In-Season semis and Finals taking place at the T-Mobile Arena, Haliburton talked about how he believed the NBA in its current form was at its very peak, historically.

He talked about how, according to him, it was only a matter of time before the NBA would be expanded to Vegas. Haliburton wanted to know who ‘did not like’ Vegas, before talking about how LeBron James regularly mentioned bringing a team to the city.

“It’s only a matter (of time) when the NBA come in. A guy on the Lakers, talks about bringing a team to Vegas every other day, so eventually there will be a team here. And that’s good for the growth of the game, like you said,” he said, suggesting that LeBron might be the one who ends up establishing the NBA’s Vegas franchise. The 38-year-old billionaire can certainly afford to do so, as well.

The young superstar, who is having a bit of a breakthrough season, claimed that such a move would only benefit the NBA. A tweet of the clip was shared by ClutchPoints.

“This is the peak of our sport right now…There are a lot of different guys who can contribute in this league, so I think more teams would be really good for our league, and bring more excitement,” he said, before referring to Vegas as the Entertainment Capital of the world.

Haliburton talked about how the NBA Summer League took place in Vegas every year and the fact that Team USA held its practices in Vegas during the summer as well. The player believes that the city is the obvious choice to grow the NBA in the coming time, something he more than expects will happen soon.

LeBron James has talked about bringing his NBA franchise to Vegas multiple times

Vegas as a possible city for the expansion of the NBA is hardly a new concept. LeBron James has seemed especially determined to bring his franchise to Vegas, eventually, according to Fox Sports.

While James continues his utterly impressive legacy in the NBA, he has every intention of becoming an owner following a hugely successful playing career. James’ claims were in tandem with Adam Silver’s recent comments about expanding the NBA.

According to Sports Illustrated, Silver had recently claimed that it was inevitable that the NBA would eventually be expanded in the coming time. While the expansion was not being discussed at the time, Silver conceded that the NBA had plans to become a 32-team league shortly. That will inevitably lead to a Vegas franchise as well, which James is desperate to be a part of.