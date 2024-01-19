“He’s a Jrue Holiday, Just More Athletic”: Bronny James’ NBA Potential Is Put into Perspective by Gilbert Arenas

Bronny James‘ NBA potential has been a hot topic of discussion for a long time now, especially after LeBron James revealed his desire to play with his eldest son on the same team. These discussions were abruptly suspended after Bronny had to be hospitalized last summer due to a heart condition. However, the 19-year-old’s collegiate debut last month for the USC Trojans has once again opened up discussions regarding his NBA aspirations. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas addressed the topic on the latest episode of his podcast Gil’s Arena.

Advertisement

During a guest appearance on the show, Bomani Jones brought up the topic of Bronny’s chances of making it to the NBA. In his response, Arenas seemed very hopeful of the USC guard’s potential to perform in the league. Trying to explain Bronny’s utitlities, he said, “Bronny has…He is a Jrue Holiday, just more athletic.”

Advertisement

According to Arenas, Bronny has the raw materials to be a good fit for the NBA. However, his conservative approach to the game often tends to limit his real potential. The young guard just needs someone to push him to the limits to bring out the beast within him. However, the rest of the crew seemed more doubtful about Bronny’s NBA hopes.

Bomani Jones claimed that he doesn’t think LeBron James’ son is ready to join his father just yet. Meanwhile, Kenyon Martin brought up the issue with Bronny’s height. The former NBA star said that it will be difficult for the USC guard to make it to the NBA at his current height. The conversation would have been much different if he were 6 ft. 5″ or 6 ft. 6″. However, players shorter than that threshold often face a tough time proving their worth in the league. Bronny is currently listed as a 6 ft. 4, 210 lbs guard for USC.

How good is Bronny James really?

Gilbert Arenas’ Jrue Holiday comparison might confuse some people. The 42-year-old merely wanted to illustrate Bronny’s playing style by comparing him with Holiday. There’s no comparison between the two in terms of impact and talent.

Holiday is arguably the best defensive guard in the league, currently averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, on 45.6% shooting, for the dominant Boston Celtics side. On the other hand, in the 10 games he has played so far for the Trojans. Bronny is averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, shooting 36.8% from the floor and 23.3% from three.

Advertisement

However, LeBron James has been the biggest hype man for his son. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has even claimed that Bronny is good enough to play for the current Lakers team. Now whether this was a dig at the rest of the Lakers squad or a genuine appreciation of Bronny’s talent has been up for debate. However, there’s no denying that LeBron has been his son’s biggest supporter in his journey to basketball stardom. Bronny will need to show some rapid progress in his game in order to have a shot at the NBA before the 2024 draft.