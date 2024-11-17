mobile app bar

Stephen Curry’s “WE DID IT” Jibe at Jayson Tatum Labelled as ‘Diabolical’ by NBA Fans

Raahib Singh
Published

(L) Jayson Tatum (C) Stephen Curry (R) Stephen Curry
Image Credits: USA Today Sports and YouTube

Stephen Curry is a national treasure. Not only is the 6’3″ Warriors star must-see TV while he’s on the court, but he’s also a riot off of it. Curry’s appearance on Dude Perfect vs Steph Curry is a perfect example of the same. One of his jokes in the video came at the expense of the 2024 NBA Champion Jayson Tatum.

Dude Perfect had a plan for the Warriors star, where they competed in several contests. One of the contests was Arena Golf, where they had to start off near the nosebleed seats and the hole was in the locker room. Knowing Steph’s love for golf, this was a great challenge for him.

Despite initial setbacks, Curry made a strong comeback and won the contest with a score of 14. Curry celebrated winning the contest by imitating Jayson Tatum’s “WE DID IT” celebration.

In case you missed it, Tatum celebrated winning the 2024 NBA Championship while shouting “WE DID IT!”

Steph’s imitation didn’t go unnoticed. A fan commented on the YouTube video, pointing out how what he did was ‘diabolical.’

“Steph doing Tatum’s “We Did It!” At 13:31 is absolutely diabolical.”

Meanwhile, fans on X also did not sit back. One of them pointed out how it was a get back by Steph for Tatum stealing his “What are they gon say now.”

In all fairness, even the “WE DID IT” was something Steph had already pulled off against Boston after winning the 2022 Championship.

On the other hand, a fan pointed out how petty Steph is.

They’re not completely wrong. Curry dubbed himself “Petty King” ahead of Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

While what Steph did was probably all fun and jokes, it might just be enough to light a spark under Jayson Tatum. After the Warriors beat them in their first matchup at Boston this season, Tatum might just see this clip again before the Celtics come to the Bay. We will have to wait a bit for that matchup though. The Celtics will face the Warriors next on January 20th at the Chase Center.

