Carmelo Anthony’s Ex Wife Lala Hypes Up Son Kiyan For Beating His Father 1v1

The Anthony’s recently made their way to The Summit in New York City. Following along on Lala’s social media, we could see the family spend time on the basketball court playing against each other. After Kiyan played with his mother, he soon indulged in a much more competitive 1v1 battle with his father, Carmelo Anthony.

Lala recorded most of the duel between father and son. As heard in the videos, she seemed ecstatic after every bucket Kiyan scored. Ultimately, after the teenager knocked down the game-winning three-pointer, his mother was ecstatic.

“Oh, my god! My son is the greatest!” Lala exclaimed.

To be honest, for a player retired two years ago, Melo was playing quite well. His jump shot is still smooth, and he put his handles on display. However, his teenage son was just too fast for him. Apart from Kiyan driving past Melo, he also showed off his speed when creating space for a jumper.

Kiyan used a plethora of moves from his deep offensive bag to defeat his father. However, there was one combo that he has often revealed to be his “go-to move”.

“I like the punch dribble. Like when you go and you just stop. I like that because it gives you like, you could read off it like step back or if he’s still. You could feel me go to the basket. I like playing off of that,” Kiyan disclosed on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

Despite his performance in the 1v1 battle against his father, it still seems a bit improbable that 16-year-old Kiyan could defeat 16-year-old Carmelo.

Kiyan believed he could “fry” a 16-year-old Carmelo

A few months ago, Kiyan left the basketball world in shock by claiming that he would defeat a 16-year-old version of his father in a 1v1. The high school player was quite confident, believing he would “fry” Carmelo Anthony in this hypothetical battle.

“I’m frying him. He wasn’t nice until he was 17.”

Several fans and pundits stood up for the NBA legend, who was ranked as a top 3 player in the Class of 2002. However, the New York Knicks legend tipped his hat to his courageous son for showing faith in himself.

“I’m f**king with the fact that he believes that, and he exudes that confidence. Calm like… usually at this age, you ask a question… It’s like immediate… This means you’ve been thinking out it…

“He got some sh** at 16, that I wouldn’t fathom of doing at 16,” Melo said on an episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn.

Kiyan Anthony said he would fry his Dad at age 16 in 1v1 because "he wasn't nice until he was 17." Carmelo's response 🤣🤣

(Via @7PMinBrooklyn) pic.twitter.com/3WAmX5WGt4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 22, 2024

Kiyan is a four-star recruit and is just entering his senior year of high school. The 17-year-old’s performance this year can help basketball enthusiasts paint a better picture while comparing him to his father, and hopefully put teams in the NBA on alert when he ultimately decides to declare for the draft.