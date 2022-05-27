“A healthy Zion Williamson to this Brandon Ingram led line-up means NOLA wins the 2023 title”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Pels youngster has been cleared to play without restrictions

The New Orleans Pelicans release a foot injury update for Zion Williamson that will surely bring a smile to NOLA fans’ faces.

New Orleans Pelicans fans didn’t get to witness Zion Williamson take on the floor for the entire 2021-2022 campaign. The former Duke Blue Devil was expected to miss out merely the first 3-4 weeks of the season, however, he sat out for all the 82 games.

Nevertheless, recently, the team gave a crucial update on their forward’s foot injury. In a recent post on the organization’s social media, they mentioned:

Recent imaging of Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement.

Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions.

In simpler terms, barring any other setback, “Zanos” should be available for the 2022-2023 season without being on any minutes restriction.

Larry Nance Jr and NBA Twitter react as Zion Williamson is declared cleared to play

As soon as the news went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Teammate Larry Nance Jr couldn’t have been happier when he heard the news about his fellow high-flyer.

Zion expressed his emotions as he wrote “let’s dance” on his Instagram story.

Without the service of their star forward, this young Pels squad led by veteran CJ McCollum managed to advance to the playoffs and give a tough fight to the #1 seeded Phoenix Suns team. We can only imagine just how dangerous NOLA will be next season with Williamson dominating the paint on a nightly basis.