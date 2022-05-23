“Zion Williamson spent $900K to buy a mansion with a Batman Mural!”: Pelicans’ star spent almost a million dollars to secure Greg Monroe’s home

Zion Williamson did not buy too many things with his initial paycheck – but he still ended up spending all of his first million dollars.

Zion Williamson, the first pick of the 2019 NBA draft was made a multi-millionaire even before he played a single second in the NBA. Because of his shoe deal with Nike, he nets around $15 million a year, making him the highest-paid rookie ever to sign with the sports manufacturer.

LeBron James may have signed a higher dollar sum deal ($87 million), but that was for 7 years, so the Pels star still earns more per year. With his net worth established, let’s take a preliminary look into how he spent his money. At a first glance, he did not go all Shaquille O’Neal and burn through a million in half an hour – that’s good news for Zion.

But he however did buy a Jeep, just not for him. He got his brother a custom Jeep Wrangler, even though he can’t drive it for another 8 years. Talk about future-proofing! He also got Louisiana native Greg Monroe’s mansion. It was listed at 900k, with a custom mural of Batman that was a part of the deal. With Zion being a huge comic book fan, it was a sweet deal.

Zion Williamson entered the league a multi-millionaire – he will never have a problem with going broke

With his rookie deal coming to a close soon, Zion will be ready to sign an extension. Were he not injured for most of his time in the NBA, he would have warranted a huge deal for sure. He may end up signing with the Pelicans again, although it won’t be as much as what Ja Morant would end up getting.

With him slowly getting back to shape, and New Orleans building a solid young core, Zion may very well want to stay. His dream team may be the New York Knicks, but it would be much better if he played there twice a season as a visitor, not 41 games per season.

He is loved in Louisiana, has the best food in the country, and has a mansion with Batman in it – he is living the life already. He’s charitable, and rich and his stomach is happy – staying put would be the best option for him.

He may have more money than he could ever need, but the one thing everyone plays for – championships – would be as reachable as the moon to the common man.

