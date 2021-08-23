“A kid just taught Stephen Curry new moves”: Warriors’ superstar is surprised watching a 10-year old ball out at the BallisLife Jr. All American Camp

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry is awestruck watching a 10-year-old play in the Jr. All American Camp and dominate with his moves

Summertime is a great chance for anyone and everyone to work on their basketball game. If one plans to play at the highest levels, summertime is very important for them. It is the time to join summer camps and showcase your talent in front of other people of your age, and get an idea about the level of competition. It is also a great time to get noticed by players and scouts.

A lot of players host their own summer camps and tournaments, while there are other pre-established prestigious camps too. There is Stephen Curry and his Underrated tour with UnderArmor. Various other NBA players host their own camps as well. A lot of the times, we see future draft picks emerge from such camps as well.

Stephen Curry is awestruck watching a 10-year-old dominate summer camp

Recently at the BallisLife Jr. All American camp, there was a 10-year-old balling out. The little kid displayed an array of moves. He faked his defenders, used pump fakes, crossovers. He also showed the ability to finish at the rim, as well as shoot from far away. Needless to say, the videos caught Stephen Curry’s eyes.

Curry took it to Instagram to praise the kid, and wrote, “Yep, I just learned two new moves.”

Coming from Stephen Curry, this is a huge compliment. To get this compliment at just 10 years of age is a massive achievement. One thing is for sure, we are bound to see much more of that kid. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he lands himself an invite to Steph’s camp next summer.