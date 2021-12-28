Basketball

“We play in an era where you get criticized if you don’t win a ring”: Damian Lillard answers popular Reddit questions

"We play in an era where you get criticized if you don't win a ring": Damian Lillard answers popular Reddit questions
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Is Bumrah injured: When will J Bumrah bowl on Day 3 of IND vs SA Centurion Test?
Next Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 11 match?
NBA Latest Post
"We play in an era where you get criticized if you don't win a ring": Damian Lillard answers popular Reddit questions
“We play in an era where you get criticized if you don’t win a ring”: Damian Lillard answers popular Reddit questions

Damian Lillard is a straight shooter – he does not mince words during interviews, nor…