Jerry Jones upstages Shaquille O’Neal in real estate market with purchase of $28.1 million mansion in Texas

Jerry Jones is a rich man in Texas, and when it came to showing off his money, he beat Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal by miles.

The Cowboys owner has made good work of his franchise, and he’s one of the richest owners in the NFL. As it stands, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world. They’re valued at a whopping $6.5 billion which puts them ahead of the New York Yankees ($6 billion), the New York Knicks ($5.8 billion), and the Golden State Warriors ($5.6 billion).

Jones has made Jerry World (the Cowboys stadium) into one of the premier sporting venues in the world, and he’s help field a relatively competitive squad.

Shaquille O’Neal is a Lakers legend, and now he’s one of the most recognizable faces on TV with Inside the NBA. He’s also a great businessman and a massive spender.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things.

Jerry Jones bests Shaquille O’Neal in massive display of wealth in Texas

Jones is the king of Dallas, and he apparently wants to be the king of Texas too. Jerry Jones has a net worth of $12.1 billion, and as a result, he has a lot of money to go around. So does Shaquille O’Neal who has a net worth of $400 million.

Shaquille O’Neal bought a mansion in Dallas that totaled a massive $1.2 million. It’s a sight to behold, and it’s a house befitting of the massive 7 foot legend.

However, when it comes to Dallas, Texas, you don’t mess around with Jerry Jones. Jones bought a mansion worth a whopping $28.1 million that spans 14,044 square feet. It features 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 6 fireplaces, a swimming pool, and an elevator.

There’s no comparison to be made. Jones is a billionaire, and he can afford the greatest luxuries in the world.

