“A series doesn’t start until a team wins on the road. Being up 2-0 means nothing… Being up 3-1 means nothing”: Draymond Green talks about what the 2-0 lead means to the Warriors

Warriors’ Draymond Green talks about the 2-0 lead against the Denver Nuggets, says it means nothing till they win a road game

The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs after two long years, and they aren’t taking this opportunity for granted. In the two games so far, we’ve seen the Warriors work on most of the aspects of the game that usually used to haunt them. So far, even the Dubs have even worked on limiting their turnovers.

With their scrappy defense and stellar offense, the Warriors have managed to shut down Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at Chase Center. They took a 2-0 lead at home, and the series is now headed to Denver for the next two games.

Also Read: “Stephen Curry made me look stupid tonight!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson praises his fellow Splash Brother for an excellent 34 point performance off the bench

The Warriors would look to replicate their success on the road. On the other hand, Jokic and co would like to use their homecourt advantage and get some wins. Today, Draymond Green talked about the series so far on his podcast.

“Game 3, we go in with the mindset it’s 0-0”: Draymond Green

Before the team flew to Denver, Draymond Green recorded his podcast episode for the week. As he’s mentioned earlier, he’d have no guests during the playoffs, mainly due to the scheduling issues.

Green talked about the 2-0 lead the Warriors have taken, and said it means nothing.

“A series doesn’t start until a team wins on the road. It’s important that we come out in game 3 with a mindset of “it’s a 0-0 series”. Being up 2-0 means nothing. Hell, we understand that being up 3-1 means nothing”

As Draymond said it, a 2-0 lead means nothing till the Warriors can secure a win on the road. It’s easier said than done. Even though the Dubs have a personnel advantage, with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. out, a playoff home-court advantage is something that cannot be overlooked.

Also Read: “Jordan Poole is like a baby Stephen Curry!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson showers his teammate with the ultimate praise after his stellar performances against the Nuggets

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole would have to continue to be brilliant, on the road as well. If the Warriors can manage to win even 1 out of the two games in Denver, it puts them at a huge advantage.

Game 3 of the Warriors-Nuggets is on Thursday at the Ball Arena in Denver.