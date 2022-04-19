“Stephen Curry made me look stupid tonight!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson praises his fellow Splash Brother for an excellent 34 point performance off the bench

Warriors star Klay Thompson talks about Stephen Curry and his brilliant performance off the bench against the Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets tonight for Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. After winning Game 1 against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets, many expected them to bounce back tonight. They kind of did, at least at the start.

Last game, the Warriors beat the Nuggets with their pocket passes and their cuts. Tonight, the Nuggets were paying a lot more attention to the same and limited the Dubs offense. In the first quarter, the Nuggets held a lead as big as 11 points, till Stephen Curry came to the party.

Also Read: “Who better to pair with Splash Brothers than a player who has ‘Pool’ in his name?”: Jordan Poole gets ultimate praise from Dub Nation after torching Nuggets in two straight games

As soon as he came off the bench, Steph started attacking the paint, and driving to the hoop. Even when he wasn’t taking the shots in the paint, he was drawing defenders and kicking out the ball for open looks. This energized the Warriors’ offense and led them to overcome the deficit and take the lead. After the game, Klay Thompson talked about Steph.

“Stephen Curry makes spectacular easy!”: Klay Thompson

The Warriors won a second game on the trot, taking them up 2-0. The series is now headed to Denver, where the Nuggets would like to flip the script and register some wins. Tonight, Stephen Curry ruined their plans to even the series before heading home. He came off the bench, and scored 34 points in 23 minutes.

Stephen Curry Tonight:

▫️34 Points

▫️4 Assists

▫️3 Rebounds

▫️1 Block

▫️1 Steal

▫️12-17 FG (70%)

▫️5-10 3PT (50.0%) ▫️23 MINUTES!!!

▫️+32 +/- !!! 2ND GAME BACK FROM INJURY pic.twitter.com/LN56w4nJrN — Rcito 🇵🇷 (@ramon_rican) April 19, 2022

After the game, Klay Thompson was asked about having his minutes restrictions removed. While he enjoyed having no limits on his minutes, he joked about how Steph made him look stupid, scoring 34 in 23 minutes, coming off the bench.

Klay says Steph made him look “stupid” tonight by scoring 34 points off the bench 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XMQLzazZ00 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Also Read: “Jordan Poole smoked me in 3 out of 5 spots!”: When Klay Thompson knew how good Warriors’ young star would be, all the way back in 2019

It was a great game from a Warriors fan’s POV. Hopefully, they can take this energy to Denver and register some wins on the road as well.