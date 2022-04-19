“Jordan Poole is like a baby Stephen Curry!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson showers his teammate with the ultimate praise after his stellar performances against the Nuggets

Warriors star Klay Thompson praises Jordan Poole for his incredible growth and performances, Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry pile on as well

The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs after a long 2-year window. As one says, distance makes the heart grow fonder, and the same was the case between the Warriors and the postseason. So far, the Dubs have been playing excellent basketball, taking an early 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Nuggets.

A big reason for their success in the two games has been their young star, Jordan Poole. Entering the postseason for the first time, Jordan Poole is showing us that he belongs here. In the two games, JP has put up 59 points on 65% shooting from the field. Poole dropped a 30-point performance for his playoff debut and followed up the same with 29 points last night.

Starting in Stephen Curry‘s spot, Jordan is showing the Dubs and the rest of the NBA why he belongs there. His work is not going unnoticed, as he earned big praise from his teammates and coach.

“Jordan Poole has a very bright future ahead of him!”: Klay Thompson

Recently, the list of finalists for the Most Improved Player was announced, and Jordan Poole’s name was not on it. This did not sit well with his teammates, but Poole tried to play it off as it did not bother him.

Poole didn’t have a reaction to being snubbed of any Most Improved Player Award recognition 😐 pic.twitter.com/H73aMS0fqC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Even though the league failed to acknowledge Jordan’s work this year, his teammates make sure to let him know how good he’s doing. After the game tonight, Steve Kerr talked about how he saw flashes of Steph in Jordan’s game.

Kerr saw a lot of Steph in JP’s big Game 2 performance 👀 pic.twitter.com/lGG5I7qF3e — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Klay Thompson built on the same, and called JP a baby Steph.

“Jordan [Poole] is like a baby Steph Curry” pic.twitter.com/QtPHa8XLuo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

He also continued and shared how bright a future he thinks Poole has.

Klay gets chills thinking about Poole’s bright future pic.twitter.com/FwGsbavG4b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Steph also praised Jordan’s confidence so far in the playoffs.

Steph on JP’s confidence in the playoffs: “That can’t be taught” pic.twitter.com/KviU3Gx3yV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 19, 2022

Jordan Poole is destined for greatness, and the Warriors’ veterans are going to make sure he gets there. He has a long and bright future ahead of him, and the playoffs are just step 1 towards the same.