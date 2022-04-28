“A wall is the best compliment in basketball!”: When Giannis referenced Kawhi Leonard’s tactic to defending him as the only way to stop him

When Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed the only way a team in the NBA could ever stop him during a game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is so good, he is very justifiably in the conversation for the most dominant player ever in the NBA.

When it comes to his skill set, there isn’t much the Greek Freak can’t do. His passing is far above average, his scoring ability is absolutely phenomenal. And as a defender, he could just be the best in the NBA right now.

So, the question remains. How do you put a stop to a man, with so many talents, on an NBA floor?

This is something each and every team around the NBA has pondered over for years and years. At the end of the day, when you have a player as incredible as the Giannis, the answer would never be so easy come by.

With all that in mind, fans have often asked the very same question online. And during an interview with GQ, the Bucks star gave quite the interesting answer.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals the wall to be the best way to stop him in an NBA game

In case you may not be aware of what the scheme of a wall refers to, it essentially requires three players of elite, or close to elite defensive ability to always step up and defend a player together.

From this point, of course, things can vary. The defensive team could choose to have the same three players forming the wall, as you’d expect. But, if said team has the luxury of 4-5 elite defenders, they can employ a zone look, to make sure no matter where the targeted player goes, there are defenders present, without fail.

Many wondered if this was the best system to use against the Greek Freak. And well, when he had a chance to answer, here is what he said.

In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Bucks are set to face off against the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Given their incredible defensive prowess, will we see the wall yet again?

We’d think it’d be impossible not to.

