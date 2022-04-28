“I b*ttcracked Trae Young!”: Hawks star falls prey to troll account as he shares controversial tweet about Draymond Green for all to see

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hilariously gets pranked on Twitter after Draymond Green allegedly makes controversial comment on him

Trae Young and Draymond Green are two very different stars in the game today.

One is a big man, who plays as an undersized center at times, who can’t quite score for himself, but makes up for it with his immaculate defense, and admirable playmaking. The other is an undersized guard with a crafty scoring skillset and the ability to make plays as well.

Frankly, aside from their affinity for passing, the only real similarity that they have, is that they’re both winning players. If you have them on your team, you’d have a chance to beat just about any team in the league. And with that being the case, you’d expect there to be a lot of mutual respect there, right?

Well, there is, from Dray’s side, at least. However, on Trae’s end of things, a little prank may have just revealed how he feels about the Warriors star. And it is absolutely hilarious.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Trae Young hilariously believes Draymond Green dissed him and then proceeds to reply to the troll account on Twitter

That subheading can look just a tad bit confusing, so how about we explain to you exactly what happened.

A troll account on Twitter recently put this out on Twitter.

Draymond Green calls out the NBA media members who compared Trae to Steph back in March. Via The Draymond Green Show pic.twitter.com/ggoZKALeQb — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) April 27, 2022

Yes, at first glance, it looks pretty official, given the graphics of the tweet. But, once you take a look at the name of the account itself, it becomes abundantly clear it’s a prank, nothing more.

Well, the thing is, somebody forgot to tell Trae Young that. And well, he put out a certain comment on the website at the time. Of course, he swiftly deleted it, but, as is the law with the internet, nothing is truly ever deleted.

Take a look at the tweet below to see what we mean.

I JUST CRACKED TRAE YOUNG!!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pilAmFi8jD — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) April 28, 2022

Trae Young was indeed b*tt cracked, and we can’t but love every bit of it!

