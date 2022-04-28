“Kim Jong Un wants to come to America and have fun!”: When Dennis Rodman eloquently defended the infamous dictator of North Korea, on live television

A look back at the time when Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman spoke on his controversial view of Kim Jong Un

Dennis Rodman has hardly ever been the type to stay out of the limelight for too long. And while that is completely fine, the thing that remotely isn’t, is that it has never quite been for the right reasons.

During his time with the Bulls, the man once disappeared to Vegas for far longer than the time he had asked for, instead staying there for close to a week. And for context here, the man had asked for 48 hours… and this was in the middle of the season. Not the ideal time for any Bulls team to be missing personnel.

Aside from that infamous little stunt, however, there is one that he is ridiculed for even more. And let’s just say, if you aren’t too familiar with this character of a man, it will absolutely surprise you.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

When Dennis Rodman insisted Kim Jong Un only wanted to have fun, defending him against the world

In case you somehow have no idea who in the world Kim Jong Un is, he is the current dictator of North Korea. And in case that doesn’t ring a bell, we really hope the fact that he is known as one of the most infamous men on the face of the Earth does.

So, what was a former NBA player doing with such a dangerous man? Well, believe it or not, the two are close friends, or at least, they were for quite some time in the middle. Frankly, the current status on their relationship is a bit of an unknown.

But what in the world did Rodman have to say about this fierce, fierce man? Take a look at the YouTube clip below to find out.

Yep,

We’re going to be honest here, we aren’t quite sure what to say about this.

Good on them for having such a close friendship.

