Basketball

“This series is brutal, I want to get done with it”: Michael Jordan uncharacteristically revealed his distaste for playing against Patrick Ewing and the physical Knicks in the Playoffs

“This series is brutal, I want to get done with it”: Michael Jordan uncharacteristically revealed his distaste for playing against Patrick Ewing and the physical Knicks in the Playoffs
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Wonder what Sebastian Vettel has to say about this!": Aston Martin announces a long term partnership with Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco
Next Article
Who won PSL match yesterday: Quetta vs Islamabad match result yesterday
NBA Latest Post
“This series is brutal, I want to get done with it”: Michael Jordan uncharacteristically revealed his distaste for playing against Patrick Ewing and the physical Knicks in the Playoffs
“This series is brutal, I want to get done with it”: Michael Jordan uncharacteristically revealed his distaste for playing against Patrick Ewing and the physical Knicks in the Playoffs

Michael Jordan let it be known that he wanted the 1992 series against the Knicks…