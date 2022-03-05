“It’s hard to believe; Michael Jordan gave me so much more than I expected”: Philippines-based fan artist Christian Oliver Talampas pays hearty tribute to how his Airness raised the value of his fan art

Michael Jordan’s influence in the sporting world has not waned one bit in the past 20 years.

Christian Oliver Talampas, a charcoal artist from the Philippines got the best gift any artist could get. Sports fans show their undying love to their favorite athletes all the time hoping they get a like or a comment from them. When Christian replicated Michael Jordan’s last shot in his style, he wanted to do the same.

The artwork gained traction, and it became so popular MJ saw it. He loved it so much, that he asked if he could have it! Gaano Kahusay iyon! (How great is that!) In a world that an up-and-coming artist waits for a small recognition, Christian managed to snag the attention of the G.O.A.T!

Christian only expected MJ to take a look at it, and maybe share it as a photo on Instagram, but he did much more than that. He decided to make it a million-dollar piece by signing it. Autograph ni Michael Jordan, sa iyong sining ( Michael Jordan’s autograph, on your artwork). That is the best form of approval anyone can get!

Artists wished more athletes were like Michael Jordan – one simple gesture goes a long way

Celebrities do not respond to the millions of DMs and that is understandable. Getting through the sea of comments is a nightmare. But when an artwork like this manages to break through, and Michael Jordan gets to see it, it is huge. His one signature alone made the artwork a million-dollar piece and the sports community gained a new artist.

Christian added his twist to the artwork by adding faces of his loved ones and close supporters, within the crowd. This was to show his way of acceptance, and gratitude to the love they’d given him over the years. Now that Michael Jordan has ordained it, this particular piece shall propel him to superstardom in the art world.

