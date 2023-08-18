Aaron Judge Celebrates Boost to $45,000,000 Yearly Income with ‘Iconic’ Michael Jordan Pose Shoot For $159 Billion Company

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge signed with the Jordan Brand back in 2022. He initially was known to sporadically wear Jordan Brand’s gear in the past and was reported to have signed an endorsement deal in March earlier this year. In order to announce the deal, Judge recreated the iconic Michael Jordan “6-ring” picture that was taken after his final Chicago Bulls season, according to Boardroom. According to the Bleacher Report, Judge will be earning an annual fee in addition to this $45,000,000 salary with the Yankees.

A 5-time All-Star, Aaron Judge was the MLB’s MVP in 2022. This was after he broke the record for the highest home runs in an MLB season. Judge is widely regarded as the best baseball player in the world currently and is known for his hitting prowess.

Aaron Judge recreated Michael Jordan’s iconic pose to announce endorsement with Jordan Brand

Following in the footsteps of Yankees legend Derek Jeter, Judge also signed with the Jordan Brand earlier this year. He is the 5th active MLB player to be associated with MJ’s brand.

While themed gear has not yet been launched by the Jordan brand, the same can be expected in the near future. To announce the iconic endorsement, Judge recreated an iconic Michael Jordan image.

As he is yet to win his first World Series, Judge obviously didn’t have the rings to recreate the image. However, he perfectly recreated the pose, according to an Instagram image by Boardroom.

MJ had famously posed with his 6 championship rings that he won with the Chicago Bulls. The image gained worldwide attention and is one of the most iconic pictures of MJ.

The Jordan brand has continued to grow in recent years and is known to generate a revenue of over $5 billion each year. The company has contributed heavily to growing Jordan’s own net worth, which currently stands at over $3 billion.

Jordan has longstanding connections with the MLB

Arguably the greatest NBA player of all time, basketball was not the only sport that MJ excelled at. After his first retirement in 1993, Jordan proceeded to sign a Minor League Baseball contract with the Chicago White Sox.

The team was owned by Jerry Reinsdorf, who also owned the Chicago Bulls. MJ revealed he made the decision to fulfil his father’s dream of seeing him in the MLB.

Of course, MJ eventually returned to the Chicago Bulls. The organization chose to honor his contract during his temporary absence. He went on to win 3 further titles alongside Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen and eventually posed for the historic 6-ring photo.