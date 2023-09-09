$200,000,000 Worth Aaron Rodgers Sports a $9,500 Zenith Watch At the US Open

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has secured a huge $200,000,000 in net worth through his successful NFL career. He was recently spotted at the US Open cheering for the Tennis great Novak Djokovic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Jets’ new QB during that game was flaunting his expensive Zenith watch which was worth $9,500.

Advertisement

The star Jets QB is often seen attending sporting events ever since he touched down at the New York City. His love for sports goes beyond the gridiron and in his recent outing, he was spotted with his gang green cheering for Djokovic at the US Open. The watch that he was wearing was a Zenith Pilot Automatic which is an understated timepiece.

Aaron Rodgers Spotted Wearing a $9,500 Watch

The 39-year-old NFL QB got a lot of attention not just for attending the game but also for openly taking a massive shot at Moderna in his Instagram story, where he slashed off the name of the medicine company. However, another reason for his starring presence was his clamoring watch.

Advertisement

The watch that he was wearing retails at $9,500, which is currently selling at a discounted price of $7,545. The minimalistic timepiece was just as sleek and elegant as Rodgers’ balling skills. The watch worn by the Jets QB wasn’t too expensive when compared to some other celebrities and athletes like Jimmy Butler or Aaron Judge which is what many fans liked about Rodgers’ timepiece.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cw9EXW7rNfh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

One fan commented, “The Zenith Pilot. Understated, high quality movement and finishing at a price point that’s not absurd.” While another fan was mystified by its simplicity, “I like the Zenith because it’s understated and looks great. I also like a watch where it’s easy to tell the time at a quick glance.” Another fan said that it was of course the Zenith that looked the best.

Rodgers’ Endorsement Deal With Zenith Watches

Aaron Rodgers has had an obsession with classic and minimalistic timepieces, which is what prompted him to become the brand ambassador of Zenith Watches. He announced his partnership with the luxury timepiece brand last year.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Zenith as its ambassador,” Aaron Rodgers said, via Zenith. “I love how this brand is always pushing boundaries and literally building the future of watchmaking. What really moved me with Zenith is how they’re always working to inspire young men and women to go out there to reach for the stars and turn their dreams into reality.”

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers’ favorite watch from the entire Zenith watch collection is the Chronomaster Sport which shows how elegant and classy the NFL QB is and is not very fond of flashy accessories.