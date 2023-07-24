“About to Smack the Sh*t Out of My Dad”: 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal Asks 31,500,000 Fans If Their Kids Beat Them After Myles Does the Same

Shaquille O’Neal has accrued the reputation of a bona fide prankster on the sets of NBA on TNT. The Big Man has been the subject of several hilarious pranks over the years. On the other hand, he has entertained NBA fans on live television by coming up with pranks of his own at the expense of his TNT colleagues, especially fellow Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley. However, Shaq’s son, Myles O’Neal might have gone a bit too far after deciding to prank his dad with a smack from the back. The heavy onslaught prompted the Lakers legend to ask his 31,500,000 fans on Instagram whether his son crossed the line on this one.

Shaq has been making noise as DJ Diesel for quite some time now. The four-time NBA Champion has gotten quite good at his craft as he continues to perform at concerts around the world packed with fans. However, he’s not the only music aficionado in the O’Neal household anymore. After securing a lucrative career in modeling, Shaq’s son, Myles O’Neal has also burst into the music scene with the release of his first single ‘Superficial’ earlier this year, featuring Hadar Adora. However, the father-son duo’s recent interaction at a music festival had nothing to do with music.

Shaquille O’Neal gets smacked in the head by son Myles

Shaquille O’Neal recently posted a video on his Instagram that has divided his fanbase. While some fans found the clip hilarious, others didn’t respond favorably to the prank.

The video starts with Myles O’Neal declaring, “I’m about to smack the sh*t out of my dad. Watch this...” Myles then proceeded to smack his 7’1 father in the back of his head by jumping over his back. The resounding slap seemed to confuse Shaq, who stared blankly at the camera after the ambush. Meanwhile, Myles could barely contain his laughter after witnessing the big man’s reaction.

Shaq asked his 31.5 million followers in the caption whether the prank crossed the line, “do your kids beat you up too #? @mylesoneal.” Fans seemed to be divided in their responses to Shaq’s query. While some laughed the matter off, others commented that it was not okay for a son to hit his father, especially in public.

Myles is Shaq’s eldest son. The 26-year-old may not be the Big Diesel’s biological child, but the big fella sees him as one. Shaq’s ex-wife Shaunie had Myles from a previous relationship, before she married the Lakers superstar.

Shaq got smacked by Steve Aoki as well

Myles is not the only person to smack Shaq in the head recently. Popular DJ and music producer Steve Aoki also ended up slapping the big man from the back during a recent encounter.

The 5’9 DJ came in running from behind and made a leap to slap Shaq in the back of the head. Shaq posted a clip of the encounter with the caption, “imma get you back @steveaoki.” It’s good to see Shaq taking both the encounters sportingly. However, nobody would blame him if he didn’t.