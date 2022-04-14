“Michael Jordan needs to help LaMelo Ball!”: Skip Bayless rips into Bulls legend after Hornets embarrassing blow play-in game vs Trae Young and Hawks

Skip Bayless goes in on both LaMelo Ball and Michael Jordan after embarrassing loss to Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets were pathetic against the Atlanta Hawks.

There will be no sugar coating here. Heck, I won’t even give you the stats for the key players because even that would only help the case of this franchise.

The team couldn’t get a stop on defense if their lives were on the line (except for Cody Martin). And on offense, it’s like Ball, Miles Bridges, and Terry Rozier collectively decided that they wanted the offseason to roll around earlier than scheduled.

A part of us can’t help but hold Michael Jordan responsible for this. As an owner, the man could not seem less engaged if he tried. He seldom shows up to games, and even those that he does, he often looks like an angry boss rather than a supporter.

Most fans in Charlotte, North Carolina, have had quite enough of this behavior, and it seems that Skip Bayless is no different there.

Recently, the analyst got on his show ‘Undisputed’ to discuss the loss. And there, it was fair to say he wasn’t doing Michael Jordan and LaMelo Ball any favors.

Skip Bayless can’t hide his utter disappointment at Michael Jordan and LaMelo Ball after loss vs Hawks

Skip Bayless is often the man who would defend Jordan to the very last breaths of his life. But as we said, on this particular occasion, he was in no mood for any of that.

Watch it all go down in the clip tagged in the tweet below.

Hornets get blown out 132-103 by Hawks: “This is just pathetic, last night was pathetic. As much as I love LaMelo, he’s 20-years-old and he played like it.” – @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/4x1AiCmgGi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 14, 2022

We won’t say much here. Frankly, anything we had to say has already been spoken by Bayless.

All we will say is, from top-to-bottom, the Hornets need to start showing some damn promise before they’re counted out for good by the NBA’s hierarchy.

They need to take everything personally.

