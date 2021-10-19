Is Kendrick Nunn playing tonight vs Warriors? Lakers release injury report as LeBron James and Stephen Curry go head-to-head

Kendrick Nunn has been deemed questionable on the morning of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season tipoff game between the Lakers and GSW.

If we took a look only at preseason performances, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to worry about. Their preseason was an unmitigated disaster of sorts in isolation as they lost all 6 games. In addition, they now have multiple injury concerns at the guard position.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Wayne Ellington are both definitely out for this game, as reported by ESPN. THT underwent surgery on his injured thumb and is out for at least 4 weeks before reevaluation. Veteran sharpshooter Ellington is out with hamstring concerns.

This leaves their guard rotation stretched out because Malik Monk, who’s expected to play a large role for them, is also battling groin problems. Kendrick Nunn, their other starting candidate as the off guard, will be expected to take heavy minutes if fit.

Is Kendrick Nunn playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors?

Kendrick Nunn has been updated to questionable as reported by Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha. Given the delayed nature of injury news, we can expect Nunn to eventually be deemed fit ahead of tip-off.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has lost both of his opening day games in his tenure thus far. The general belief around the league is that he will likely treat this game as another experiment of sorts as well.

This likely means that their guard rotation will see a sprinkling of Austin Reaves as well as Nunn and Monk. Russell Westbrook is fully fit and expected to be their lead ball-handler.

Kendrick Nunn is questionable and Malik Monk is probable, per Vogel. https://t.co/RhzCsM76gx — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 18, 2021

Westbrook is also going to see some minutes with bench lineups. Nunn played quite a good part in bolstering the Miami Heat during their 2020 NBA Finals run as a rookie. It should be interesting to see how well he pairs with the Brody.

Nunn isn’t exactly the best shot creator or playmaker, but he has great value as a floor spacer. He also has value as a secondary playmaker and as an on-ball defender. He currently projects to be their best point guard defender.