“Ben Simmons has cornered himself on his own, burnt all his important bridges!”: Charles Barkley slams the 76ers star for digging himself into a whole after returning to Philly

TNT analyst Charles Barkley explains just why the Ben Simmons situation is as bad as it is so far

At this point, there is absolutely no way Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers can part ways on a positive note.

The whole fiasco has only gotten messier and messier with each passing day. At least before Simmons came back, things were somewhat fixable. But now, with the likes of Doc Rivers, Danny Green, and even Joel Embiid coming out to publicly slam the man, calling this beyond repair would be like calling a man dying of starvation, ‘hungry’.

As a former 76er himself, we’re sure Charles Barkley feels a certain way about this whole situation. And on the most recent episode of Inside the NBA, the man gave the perfect inside look to explain just why this whole fiasco is bad as it looks.

Let’s get into it.

Charles Barkley believes Ben Simmons has managed to burn the only two bonds present in pro sports

As an NBA legend, Charles Barkley knows as well as anybody, just what it takes to be great in the league. More importantly, though, he also knows who you need to keep good relations with no matter what, and what kind of impact it could have on your career.

Taking those facts of life into consideration, when he spoke on Ben Simmons, Chuck dropped some serious truth. Peep the Instagram post below.

We didn’t play in the NBA. But for what it’s worth, we think Barkley couldn’t be more right here.

At the end of the day, you have to maintain certain bonds in any field you’re in. If not, it can negatively impact your future, no matter how important you may be.

And as Charles Barkley said, Ben Simmons has burnt all his bridges. And now, the man is stuck on an island of his personal hell, with no way out.

Good luck Ben. You’re going to need it.

