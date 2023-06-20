Acknowledging the Absurdity of His $4000 Tips, Shaquille O’Neal Weirdly Promotes Charles Barkley Mocking His Generosity

Shaquille O’Neal is well-known to be one of the most generous people in American public life. With a net worth of $400 million, Shaq has gained a reputation over the years of being very liberal with his finances when it comes to charitable causes. He is always going to stores and looking for people in need to help out. In fact, he once claimed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he tipped a waitress $4000 upon her request and does the same thing with every service worker whenever he visits a restaurant. A claim that his Turner Sports colleague Charles Barkley denied on the very same show. Well, Shaq has shared that clip on his Instagram, raising skepticism about his own philosophy.

The Big Aristotle is quite a charitable individual and has time and again displayed his magnanimity. Whether it be his work with The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, his sizeable donations to the Boys and Girls Club, his work as Shaq-A-Claus, or the random acts of kindness he has displayed over the years, Shaq embodies the very picture of benevolence.

Shaquille O’Neal shares video of Charles Barkley questioning his tipping philosophy

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Charles Barkley was asked about something Shaquille O’Neal said the last time he was on the show. The topic in question had to do with Shaq’s claim that he tips waiters and waitresses whatever they ask for, no matter how big the amount is. In fact, the Big Diesel shared how he once gave a waitress a $4000 tip.

Meanwhile, Barkley flat-out denied Shaq’s claims during his appearance on the show. He questioned, how a man who thought the moon was closer to him than Los Angeles could ever be a good tipper. Two somewhat unrelated topics, but the Round Mound of Rebound got his point across. The Chuckster told Kimmel:

“Hell no, he doesn’t tip like that. I mean you’re talking about the same guy…Shaq says, ‘I want it closer to the moon or LA…When you walk outside you can see the moon, but you can’t see LA.‘”

However, what is more surprising is the fact that Shaq recently shared this clip on his Instagram story. While it contradicts his own claim of generosity, the gesture shows that the Big Diesel can take a joke like a good sport.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1670702846533324801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfXbL45DxN5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In all likelihood, Shaq decided to share this because he has been on somewhat of a Charles Barkley “appreciation” spree. The Hall of Famer has been sharing quite a few videos of Barkley in recent times.

Shaq has been posting a slew of Chuck’s hilarious clips on his Instagram stories

Shaquille O’Neal seems to be appreciating Charles Barkley a lot in his recent Instagram stories. The big man, who works with Chuck on TNT’s Inside The NBA, has been sharing quite a few clips of Sir Charles, ranging from his insightful takes on the NBA to some of his more embarrassing moments on live TV.

One such post included a hilarious video of Barkley talking about a “vibrator” that Kenny Smith gave him on his birthday. A statement that left everyone on the panel in tears.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtmjompsUzX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Shaq loves trolling his good friend Charles, relishing every chance he gets to do so. And his slew of Chuck-related clips on social media are a perfect example.