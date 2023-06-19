“Kenny Smith Gave Me a Vibrator!”: Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Recalls Charles Barkley Mistaking a Birthday Present ‘Massager’

We all know Charles Barkley has a tendency to mispronounce words. It might be because of the Southern accent he grew up with as an Alabama native. Or perhaps, he does it intentionally just to entertain the audience. It works quite well either way. But at times it’s not just mispronunciation, the Chuckster means something and says something completely different. In fact, Barkley once calling a ‘massager’ a ‘vibrator’ had sent Shaquille O’Neal and the rest of the TNT crew into a frenzy of laughter.

There have been many instances in which Barkley has made Inside the NBA a comedy club with his lazy, yet hilarious choice of words. For instance, Barkley has periodically butchered the names of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jonas Valanciunas, among many others, over the years during the TNT broadcast.

Intentionally or not, the man has a hysterical way with words, which is often too much to handle for people around him.

Shaquille O’Neal shares the moment when Charles Barkley recalled Kenny Smith gifting him a ‘vibrator’

In one of his recent Instagram stories, Shaquille O’Neal shared a hilarious Inside the NBA clip from 2020, where Charles Barkley and his wise choice of words gave them a moment of a lifetime. This tweet from Stephen B. Smith shows Shaq sharing the clip in his stories.

“Actually, Ernie, that Hyper thing, Kenny gave me one-the vibrator,” Barkley says at the very start of the clip. Shaq and Ernie Johnson couldn’t believe what they had just heard. Meanwhile, ‘The Jet’ started clarifying that it was actually a massager that he had gifted Charles on his birthday, not a vibrator.

“Woah, woah, no, I didn’t give you a vibrator. I did not give you a vibrator!…massaging machine; that’s what I gave you. I did not give you a vibrator,” Smith said desperately, while Shaq refused to accept his explanation. “Yes you did,” the Big Man kept saying, while barely being able to control his laughter.

Here’s the video of the same by “charles.barkley.fanpage“.

This isn’t the first time Shaq has shared the story of his studio buddy saying something outrageously funny.

When Chuck said he was “juggling two balls” on live TV

More often than not Barkley says things on National TV that you would never imagine a sports analyst would say. Another instance from the recently concluded playoffs saw the basketball Hall of Famer saying something hilarious with a straight face.

While Ernie was trying to check whether Barkley did want to say what he said, Shaq and Kenny were trying not to laugh out loud while Chuck was still speaking. The Big Aristotle shared that story a couple of months back as it happened.